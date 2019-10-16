CHP helicopter delights Liberty School students

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the CHP helicopter landing at Liberty School! Liberty School recently held its annual Walk-A-Thon, and students received a special treat as part of the day’s activities. The CHP helicopter landed on the campus field. “This year’s theme was Come Fly With Us. The students received a special treat when the California Highway Patrol arrived and landed their helicopter on the Liberty School field with all the students watching. The pilots gave a brief talk about what it means to be a flight officer/paramedic for the CHP. The students learned about a career in flight, and protecting the community as well as getting fired up for the Walk-A-Thon,” shares District Secretary Amy Grant. Students will not soon forget this unique arrival of their special guests for the day.

Walk this way. Harvest Christian School held its 14th annual Walk-A-Thon Fundraiser & Carnival last Friday. Leading up to the event, students competed for prizes and other incentives as they aimed to meet their goals. The fun began with all the students running or walking a course that was one-fifth of a mile. Several students ran 50 to 60 laps. The event also included a carnival with attractions such as a pony ride and a dunk tank, where children had an opportunity to dunk a teacher, principal, or school board member. The evening culminated in families coming together to enjoy a meal. “This year’s Walk-A-Thon was such a joy to be a part of,” said Jason Villa, vice principal of Harvest Christian School. “I am honored and grateful to be a part of such a fantastic school community.” The event was coordinated by school parents Heather Castro and Shayla Collins.

Penngrove’s Panthers returned to campus this week after their fall break. As a year-round schedule campus, students have a 12-month academic calendar incorporating extended breaks throughout the year based on a “45 days on, 15 days off” schedule. As they arrived at school this week for the first time since Sept. 20, the colorful “Values” mural by well-known local artist Maxwell Bala offered a vibrant and impactful message with Respect, Courage, Gratitude, Integrity and Friendship as the main focus. The collage-style piece incorporates a ton of imagery close to the school and its students, and measures 16 feet by 36 feet, according to Bala.

Music to our ears. A quintet from the Santa Rosa Symphony recently came to perform at Cinnabar Charter School. In addition to an incredible performance by professional musicians, the group helped educate students on instruments, including teaching them the history of each instrument. “The students TK through eighth grade enjoyed the production and the program encouraging them to learn music, join a band and develop an appreciation for all types of music,” shares Superintendent/Principal Sandy Doyle.

Also happening at Cinnabar is some scientific fieldwork. Ms. Amy’s Kindergarten class went exploring on campus with their homemade binoculars and real magnifying glasses. They discovered many things in the great outdoors of the Cinnabar campus and recorded their findings. The activity was not only creative and fun, it will add to their science lesson on nature throughout the academic year.

The Loma Vista Dia de Los Muertos celebration is Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the scbool. Principal Jorge Arvizu invites all to the special evening with Ballet Folklorico, Danzantes Azteca and the school’s own Loma Vista Marimba performers. There will be food and table booths of festive Dia de Los Muertos themes.

Spring Hill School is offering a bilingual curriculum for toddlers through eighth grade, and will hold its annual International Day Festival on Oct. 25 at from 10-11:30 a.m. at its Montessori campus at 825 Middlefield Drive. The colorful celebration of world cultures that has reinforced understanding of diversity and cultures for hundreds of Sonoma County children, is a favorite with both students and school families. Spring Hill’s international festival celebrates the school’s global curriculum and diversity education, which includes sister school relationships in Mexico and India, cultural studies and bilingual programs, according to teacher Kevin Conroy. Head of School Shaharazad Hamidi, who herself has lived on three continents, is proud of “this unique opportunity that Spring Hill students have to study and experience global cultures right here in our own community.”

