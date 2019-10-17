SMART advances sales tax renewal vote in March

Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties will be asked to decide whether the region’s commuter rail line should be funded for an additional 30 years after SMART on Wednesday formalized its plan to place a quarter-cent sales tax extension on the March ballot.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board spent an hour and a half discussing and fine- tuning the ballot measure before voting unanimously to seek voters’ permission to renew the sales tax. The 12-member board is scheduled to finalize the proposal at its Nov. 6 meeting.

The decision Wednesday nearly brings to a close months of appeals from the agency’s top staff to renew the tax about a decade before it is set to expire. The strategy, which includes an updated spending plan, was designed to head off looming financial hurdles from rising debts that SMART’s leaders say would otherwise force deep cuts as soon as next year to train service and the agency’s 200-person workforce.

SMART estimates the sales tax would generate no less than $40 million per year. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, SMART collected $41.2 million in tax revenues, according to SMART financial chief Erin McGrath, and when the current sales -tax sunsets in 2029, agency projections point to it increasing to $50 million.

Even with passage of the measure, SMART has acknowledged it still won’t have the $364 million it needs to extend service north to Healdsburg or Cloverdale after it is scheduled to get to Windsor by the end of 2021. The rail line currently operates along 43 miles of track, from San Rafael to north of Santa Rosa near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, and will add 2 miles more when service begins to Larkspur by the end of the year.

The renewal also won’t provide the estimated $135 million needed to build the remainder of a paved multiuse pathway designed to parallel the planned 70-mile line also promised in the original sales -tax measure from 2008. To date, the bicycle and pedestrian path stands at less than one-third finished.

Still, board members said Wednesday the agency’s past record of garnering outside grant funding would help SMART keep its commitments going forward. The agency has moved beyond past missteps, they said, and the system will still be completed as conceived in the first sales -tax measure.

“In looking at the 2020 measure, this one is much more clear and much more transparent, based on experiences that we’ve had in the meantime,” said Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge, who is one of the SMART board’s longest- serving members. “I’m very pleased to see the projects that are not completed listed out so that people can see exactly what our priorities are.”

During the meeting, board members wrestled with the final language of the spending plan required to pursue the tax measure. To win over voters in Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, Farhad Mansourian, SMART’s general manager, added a last-minute $1 million annual fund for discount programs for those north county residents until each city receives service. For members of the local bicycle coalitions, who sent a flurry of emails and letters to the board the past few days reiterating their frustration over the slow pace of work on the pathway, he recommitted to prioritize finishing unbuilt sections concurrently with future rail extensions.