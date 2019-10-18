Smoke from Two Rock fire seen in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 17, 2019, 5:03PM

Firefighters from multiple agencies were fighting a brush fire west of Petaluma Thursday afternoon.

The fire, on the 3000 block of Middle Two Rock Road, had spread to 2 acres, according to Capt. Jimmy Bernal of Ranch Adobe Fire Protection District. No structures were threatened, he said.

Early reports said a possible downed power line had started the fire.

Firefighters on the scene represented Rancho Adobe, Two Rock, Wilmar and the U.S. Coast Guard base. A Calfire airplane dropped fire retardant from the air.

Smoke could be seen in Petaluma.

