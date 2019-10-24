Police log Oct. 16 to Oct. 22

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

12:28 a.m.: Justin T. Mattos, 32, of Petaluma, was arrested on Corona Rd. for felony battery with serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor violation of probation.

9:58 a.m.: Jamai D. Reese, 21, of Santa Rosa, was cited on Montero Way for driving while in posession of marijuana and violation of probation.

11:54 a.m.: Scott A. Digesti, 34, of Petaluma, was cited on Petaluma Blvd. for driving without a license or proof of insurance.

Thursday, Oct. 17

2:56 a.m.: Denise A. Meisinger, 51, of Petaluma, was arrested on Benbo Dr, for violation of probation and posession of a controlled substance in prison or jail.

5:04 p.m.: Anotolio M. Baroccio, 38, of Petaluma, was arrested on Cinnabar Road for disorderly conduct, loitering and violation of parole.

10:28 p.m.: Adriana M. Lawson, 49, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for public intoxication and violation of probation.

Friday, Oct. 18

There were no arrests to report.

Saturday, Oct. 19

12:41 a.m.: Roberto S. Lopez, 27, of Vallejo, was arrested on Kentucky Street for resting arrest and battery on a police officer.

12:50 a.m.: Rudy M. Flores, 35, of Redwood Valley, was arrested on Kentucky Street for battery with serious bodily injury.

12:58 a.m.: Carlos Serrano-Penaloza, 24, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on Kentucky Street for challenging others to a fight in a public place, and for resisting arrest.

2:03 p.m.: Susan Moran, 46, of San Pablo, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for Petty Theft/shoplifting, posession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Sunday, Oct. 20

5:36 a.m.: Ricardo A. Cortez, 25, of Petaluma, was arrested on Greenbriar Circle for child endagerment and battery on a spouse.

7:05 p.m.: Victor M. Encarcega, 55, of Petaluma, was arrested on E. Madison Street, for battery on a spouse, ex-spouse or date.

Monday, Oct. 21

6:09 a.m.: Aaron S. Rusmisel, 44, identified as homeless, was arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant.

2:34 p.m.: Michael D. Garaventa, 23, of Petaluma was arrested on Big Bend Drive for domestic battery.

5:00 p.m.: Michelle L. Giuliani, 48, of Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Grey Street and N. Water Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

12:37 a.m.: Andrew M. Schmidt, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a bench warrant.

1:06 a.m.: Robert P. Tournahu, 65, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street for possession of a controlled substance.

1:10 a.m.: Joseph D. Dunigan, 28, of Windsor was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for a bench warrant.

9:28 a.m.: Deandre D. Clark, 33, of Vallejo was cited on Maria Drive for driving with a suspended license and a bench warrant.

10:27 p.m.: Matthew G. Morikawa, 30, of Petaluma was arrested on La Cresta Drive for forceable penetration with a foreign object.