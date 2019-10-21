PG&E considers new power shutdown for North Bay

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials are considering a planned power outage later this week for parts of the North Bay east into the lower Sierra due to dry, windy weather conditions.

Thousands of Bay Area residents could be in the no‑power zone as 17 counties currently are being considered for the targeted area, according to the utility company.

The worst of the weather was expected from Wednesday evening to mid‑day Thursday.

PG&E opened its emergency operations center Sunday evening to keep an eye on the forecast, which includes potentially strong and dry offshore winds starting Wednesday.

Company officials said updates will be given repeatedly to keep customers apprised.

The counties that could be impacted, at least partially, are Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Marin, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Place, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

Officials predicted it would be a smaller version of the scope included in the shutdown earlier this month.