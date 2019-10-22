Potential power shut-off could affect 34,000 customers in Sonoma County

For the second time in October, Sonoma County residents and businesses face the prospect of PG&E leaving them in the dark as the utility considers cutting power to reduce fire risks expected to escalate later this week.

The potential electric shut-off, aimed at averting wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment, could affect about 33,600 county customers, half as many as the number included in the blackout two weeks ago.

Overall, PG&E said Monday the potential outage could affect more than 200,000 customers in 16 counties, spanning the North Bay and the Sierra foothills due to expected hot, dry and windy conditions forecasted.

Utility officials said a final decision on whether to pull the plug again would be made Wednesday morning, barring a major change in the predicted “critical fire weather conditions” expected to develop Wednesday or Thursday. Customer notifications began Monday afternoon about the potential for another temporary blackout.

Meanwhile, PG&E’s preemptive shut-off earlier this month affected more than 700,000 Northern and Central California customers and prompted harsh criticism from local officials up to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“It was clear from the start that PG&E implemented this extraordinary measure with astounding neglect and lack of preparation,” Newsom said after the previous blackout calling its scope and duration “unacceptable.”

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said Monday he had “no reason to believe that PG&E has any more competence to do this than they did two weeks ago.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials have acknowledged shortcomings in their response to the previous shut-off, but also said they achieved the goal of preventing the utility’s power equipment igniting infernos. During inspections before restoring power earlier this month, PG&E crews found more than 100 instances of equipment damage and hazards due to high winds, utility officials said.

Last year, PG&E started implementing the planned power outages after fire investigators found the utility’s equipment sparked most of the deadly and destructive wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018. Under the weight of an estimated $30 billion in liabilities from those fires, PG&E sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors in January and made preemptive power cuts a key part of its expanded fire-prevention efforts.

Responding to complaints that its website repeatedly crashed during the runup to the recent power shutdown, utility officials said customers visiting pge.com this week will be redirected to a “strength-tested” temporary website that will include a power shut-off address lookup and community resource center sites providing certain essentials during a blackout.

PG&E will open the centers throughout areas affected and locations will be posted on pgealerts.com as plans evolve, utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said Monday. Centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air conditioning.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay and East Bay hills beginning Wednesday afternoon. From a risk standpoint, that’s a notch below a red flag warning, one of the criteria PG&E uses to decide if a power shut-off is warranted.

Santa Rosa is expected to hit 87 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, bumping up to 91 on Thursday. That’s scorching for late October, since a typical Santa Rosa afternoon this time of year is about 70 degrees, said Roger Gass, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Dry winds from the north-northeast are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday of about 15 to 25 mph in the Sonoma County hills. At the highest elevations, such as neighboring Mount St. Helena, gusts could reach 60 mph, Gass said.