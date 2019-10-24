Petaluma bans Styrofoam, stops short on plastic

Seven 5th graders from Miwok Valley Elementary directly addressed the Petaluma City Council Monday night, demanding more than a simple ban of polystyrene foam products, which the elected board unanimously adopted.

The students and several climate action advocates called for a citywide sanction on all single-use plastics at the hearing, describing the law the council was presented Monday that prohibited the use and sale of Styrofoam as a “half measure” that fails to live up to Petaluma’s ongoing efforts to reduce landfill deposits and the resulting carbon emissions.

It was a message that resonated with a city council keen on continuing their mission to enact sweeping environmental policies. Several members expressed frustration that city staffers had opted for a more conservative route to a waste management movement gaining traction statewide.

“I know this always ends up being an economic question,” said Heidi Doughty, a 5th grade teacher at Miwok Valley. “Well we can’t afford not to do this. We have to take the biggest steps possible.”

The council sternly directed city staff to return in short order with a follow-up ordinance that would deliver on their goal to eliminate single-use materials, like straws and plastic forks, and promote recyclable alternatives, and could coincide with a timeline close to the May 1 start date for the polystyrene rule.

“I don’t see why we can’t do that,” said Councilman Gabe Kearney. “We have a full list of Petaluma vendors that are ready, willing and able to sell the products, which will also help Petaluma businesses and Petaluma jobs.

“If we have 5th graders telling us it’s the right thing to do, it’s hard to look them in the face and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t do this. Yes, it makes sense but we can’t go forward with it tonight.’ That bothers me a lot.”

City officials said they had initially written the ordinance with a single-use plastic ban but were unable to find any “factual evidentiary support allowing that to occur,” according to Assistant City Attorney Lisa Tennenbaum.

The council pushed back on that claim, pointing to other California jurisdictions that had already enacted similar ordinances, including Sebastopol, which in May became the first Sonoma County city to outlaw single-use plastics.

The Petaluma ordinance was modeled using the framework from Zero Waste Sonoma, the county’s waste management agency, which has called on every local municipality to adopt a ban.

“We are being watched, and we are taking all these measures about climate change in this city,” said Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer. “People are looking at us to what we’re doing, and I don’t want to give any mixed messages if we’re not taking this as far as we can and being consistent with the county.”

Patrick Carter, management analyst for the Public Works and Utilities Department, said the preliminary outreach meetings with Petaluma business leaders had been focused primarily on polystyrene products, which are typically referred to by the brand name Styrofoam, a synthetic plastic that takes decades to degrade and often gets littered where animals mistakenly eat it.

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce endorsed the ordinance, but only if the city held off on requiring businesses to provide compostable food ware that can be up to 10 times more expensive.

Before the council’s mandate this week to act sooner, city officials had viewed a polystyrene ban as a stepping stone to a more sweeping regulation later on.