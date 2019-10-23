‘I don’t know anybody tougher’: Two Rock firefighter fights breast cancer

As a longtime firefighter in Sonoma County, Lori Anello has worked tirelessly to battle blazes and save lives. Now, at 51, her most courageous campaign is a personal one: a fierce, unforgiving fight against breast cancer.

Her diagnosis early last year disrupted her family life, paid job as a professional firefighter/ engineer with the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma and post as chief of the Two Rock Volunteer Fire Department.

Somehow, through three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, she’s managed to keep up with her responsibilities.

As she faces a second mastectomy and reconstructive surgery later this month, Anello is almost apologetic that she’s been on light duty at work.

Her husband, Lou Stoerzinger, said if anyone can put up a steadfast, in-your-face battle with breast cancer, it’s Anello. “She’s amazing. Honestly, I don’t know anybody tougher,” said Stoerzinger, a captain with both the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District and Two Rock Volunteer Fire Department.

“She’s still working, she still drives, she’s still taking care of our kids,” he said. “Cancer has no idea what it just did. If anyone’s going to beat it, it’s Lori.”

The couple, who live in the Two Rock area west of Petaluma, insist they couldn’t have gotten through the past 22 months without an unwavering network of love and support. “Family and coworkers that are like our second family. That’s what keeps me going,” Anello said.

Four days before Christmas 2017, Anello noticed a change in her right breast. Her nipple was inverted. She was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma a few days into 2018, confirming her suspicions. “I knew it was cancer,” she said, “but to hear it.”

Of the 15 lymph nodes removed, five were cancerous. She went through eight rounds of chemotherapy over 17 weeks that were “long and debilitating,” leaving her depressed and “just wiped out.” She underwent a mastectomy and endured 25 sessions of radiation, the final few leaving her with second-degree bubble burns so painful “they were worse than childbirth.”

Her two daughters have been constant champions. Ashley, 20, stayed with her during each chemotherapy session, some lasting four to six hours. Ayla, 6, has been a trooper, even providing welcome comic relief. She once told her mother she had “chemo ears” when she didn’t hear Ayla thank grocery shoppers who’d complimented her pretty dress.

Anello credits her parents, Tony and Carol Anello (owners of Spud Point Crab Co. in Bodega Bay), with providing steady support. Tony Anello also worked in fire services and inspired his daughter’s career path. Siblings, friends, colleagues, fellow volunteers and even strangers have been warriors right alongside her, she said.

“I had an amazing fire chief who put up with me, and amazing guys who put up with me. These guys lived it,” she said of her Coast Guard chief, Charles Funkhouser, and crew members. “They’ve been my rock.”

Anello’s colleagues donated leave time to cover the six weeks she took off for recovery, and were there during the trauma of losing her thick, curly hair. The brunette wore her hair flowing to mid-back, but cut it shoulder length during her battle. Once it began falling out, her husband and two fellow Coast Guard firefighters — Kyle Kortie and James Miller — visited the base barbershop with Anello to get their heads shaved.