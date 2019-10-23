Bike rider hit by car, seriously injured on Petaluma Hill Road

A Cotati man riding his bike north along Petaluma Hill Road was hit by a car and seriously injured early Tuesday morning, CHP said.

David Lloyd of Santa Rosa was driving northbound on Petaluma Hill Road when he collided with cyclist Andrew Civin, 34, just south of Crane Canyon Road, east of Rohnert Park.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash, including whether Civin may have turned into the path of Lloyd’s car, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Civin, who was wearing a helmet, suffered major injuries in the 12:05 a.m. crash and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. It appeared he was being transferred to Stanford University Medical Center, deRutte said.