Farm supply store coming to Petaluma

Wilco, a farmer-owned cooperative store that specializes in farm supply, will soon move into the space left vacant by Orchard Supply Hardware on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.

The Petaluma store will be the company’s first California location, joining 21 other stores located in Oregon and Washington.

The space that formerly housed Orchard Supply Hardware has sat empty for roughly a year following the company’s collapse in August 2018. The 87-year-old company shuttered all 99 stores across California, Florida and Oregon by February 2019.

Orchard Supply Hardware terminated its lease on the 39,670-square-foot space and accompanying 6,000-square-foot warehouse in November, according to managing broker Matt Krupp.

Filling vacant retail space with sales tax-generating businesses has been a priority for the city, according to Petaluma Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde.

“Any time a space that has been empty is filled, its good news,” she said. “There were folks that were unemployed as a result of this closure, and we can now refill those jobs. That retail space will also bring in additional sales tax revenue for the city.”

Wilco plans to open its inaugural California location May 2020, and is looking to meet the needs of various Petaluma residents and fill the hole left by Orchard Supply Hardware’s abrupt exit.

The store will offer livestock supplies, hardware, garden supplies and clothing from brands such as Carhartt, Levi and Wrangler. Additionally, the retailer will provide pet grooming services and recycling initiatives for batteries, denim and feed bags.

“We offer a little bit of everything, from ranchers and farmers, the folks that are gardening or canning, as well as those that are living a more rural lifestyle,” said Wilco spokesperson Glenda Bunkofske. “Even if it’s the person who just owns a dog and gardens, we have gardening supplies, pet care and toys, things of that nature.”

Petaluma High School teacher and FFA advisor Jacob Dunn said in an email that he is looking forward to having a farm-supply retail option in the northern end of the city, as it’s more convenient for him as a shopper.

“Wilco has a long tradition of supporting the FFA and 4-H,” Dunn said, “We look forward to welcoming another supporter to the area.”

Wilco has donated more than $1.2 million to FFA and 4H organizations in Oregon and Washington since 2011, according to a company press release.

Alverde pointed to the company’s focus on community and its farmer-owned business model as an example of its compatibility with Petaluma.

“It’s really good news all around, and it’s a great fit with the co-op model,” Alverde said. “It’s kind of like what’s old is new again. Petaluma began with co-ops and this is a continuation of that.”

