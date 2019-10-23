Students learn how real scientists work

Petaluma Accelerated Charter School students at McKinley PACS took a field trip to the Buck Institute in Novato. The Buck Institute offers free field trips to K-12 students in our area. Students had the opportunity to tour the beautiful facility learning about its history and various operations that take place on the well-known campus such as science, research and teaching. The students completed a hands-on science experiment in the Learning Center exploring DNA and learning about aging according to PACS’s eighth grade teacher Katie Gill. The experiment showed the students how to extract DNA from saliva and explained how DNA and proteins correspond. Everyone had a great time spending the morning learning off-campus at the Buck Institute, said Gill.

Last week, Old Adobe Elementary School students took their learning experience outside and created their own Salsa Taste-off event in the school’s learning garden. Ms. J.’s sixth graders had a great time in the Edible Garden. According to their school web site, “The clear winner was tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice.” This top-rated recipe made for some fun taste testing and sharing in the school’s outdoor classroom. This week, the fun continues with the campus Harvest Fair and Walk-A-Thon, plus the annual Red Ribbon Week program. Students are wearing different-colored clothing items each day, with the day’s designated color showing support for a variety of notable programs or causes: pink for breast cancer awareness, sports day/making healthy choices, green for running club, red for being drug free, and the last day is school logo day to demonstrate school spirit. Go Old Adobe Roadrunners!

Shake, rattle, and roll! On the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake, Mary Collins Charter School at Cherry Valley participated in “The Great California ShakeOut.” The event encourages teachers, students and staff to practice the safety steps that will help during an actual quake. The group did the “duck and cover” drill, and then carefully evacuated to the large playground. All did great following instructions and participating in the simulated student release to parents.

One of the things Michelle Wilson Bien, owner of the boutique chain Ooh La Luxe, enjoys most about being a local businesswoman is sharing what she has learned with the community she grew up in. As alumni of Petaluma High School and Sonoma State University, Michelle and her twin sister/co-owner Cristina Wilson Hudlin, understand the importance of giving back to programs like Casa Grande High School’s entrepreneurship class. Michelle visits the class regularly to share her story, encouraging students to follow their dreams and advising that nothing is unattainable. A large portion of the session is dedicated to a question and answer period, during which Michelle offers practical advice to students regarding their business goals and ideas. Since its inception in Petaluma in 2008, Ooh La Luxe has grown into a global brand that includes four retail locations and a thriving online store with customers worldwide. Way to give back, Gaucho alumna.

This year, the Petaluma Kiwanis Club issued 85 grants to Petaluma area classroom teachers for a total of just over $24,000. The average award was between $200 and $350. Over 70% of applications received full or partial funding according to Francesca Smith, Chair of the 2019 Garvey Grants Committee. As with previous years, the grants were awarded across all grade levels and subjects and included several one-school rural districts surrounding Petaluma, reports Smith. “We funded over a dozen grants for special needs classrooms, over 20 grants for STEM curricula, and several grants for art, music, language studies, reading, PE and social studies.” This is the Garvey Grants fifth year which means Kiwanis has awarded over $115,000 with just this one program alone. In addition to Garvey Grants, Petaluma Kiwanis supports more than 40 local nonprofits supporting children, seniors and families in our community, shared Smith.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)