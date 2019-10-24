Petaluma adding affordable housing, slowly

Petaluma is slowly increasing the low number of affordable housing units in the pipeline, this week advancing two developments with rooms offered for low-income renters while also removing a barrier that has slowed the realization of those types of projects.

The Petaluma City Council on Monday took action on two multi-family housing projects along the East Washington Street corridor – Haystack Pacifica and East Washington Commons – that combined will add nearly 30 very-low or low-income units to a housing stock that’s being dominated by higher market-rate prices.

Both are the type of transit-oriented developments coveted by officials during the housing crisis, sited just a few blocks from Petaluma’s downtown SMART station.

The city council also eased a lengthy procedural process under the state density bonus law that so far has forced qualifying developers that set aside units for very-low income levels to navigate at least three public hearings before receiving all the necessary entitlements.

Previously, housing projects would have to visit the planning commission twice and the city council in-between to receive a state-mandated tradeoff under the policy. Earlier this year, the 13-unit DeCristo project on Ellis Street, which was Petaluma’s first to take advantage of the rule, went through four public meetings in five months, including one appeal hearing.

Rather than returning to the planning commission or an approving body a second time, the council agreed to a change Monday that would make them the final stop – a move that could help build affordable units faster.

“When we were here for the affordable housing workshop (in July), we heard, ‘Let’s look at zoning, let’s look at process, let’s look at everything we can to be facilitating and encouraging housing and particularly affordable housing projects,” said Planning Manager Heather Hines.

According to city figures presented at the July workshop, roughly 7% or 152 of the 2,164 units in Petaluma’s pipeline are considered affordable units.

The East Washington Commons, a 28-unit project at 817 E. Washington Street, added two to that total this week, receiving a density bonus concession that allowed fewer parking spaces in exchange for two very-low income units. The remaining 26 will be market rate.

Instead of building the 41 spaces required by city regulations, the developers wanted the total to remain at 38, the number previously approved in 2016 before four new units were added this year to make the project financially viable.

Residents near the project site, which is across the street from Petaluma Regional Library, have been opposed to a request for less parking, citing the already overwhelmed conditions on neighboring Ellis Street and Alma Court.

Councilman Mike Healy was skeptical of the concession, and called for a vehicle restriction and annual reporting to help curb any spillover.

“I’m concerned that we would be externalizing the parking into the neighborhood or across the street into the fairgrounds or library,” he said.

Councilman Kevin McDonnell said the “current thinking” is that off-street parking requirements incentivize purchasing and using cars, making it harder to shift longstanding habits to public transportation or methods that can reduce carbon emissions.

“If we think we can always drive our way everywhere, we will not make any impact on our climate crisis,” he said.

To get affordable units into the Haystack Pacifica project, a 178-unit mixed-use development on a 4.1-acre parcel bounded by Weller, East Washington, Copeland and East D streets, the council had to make an exception for its strongest affordable housing policy.