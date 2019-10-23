Man riding large tricycle dies in Petaluma crash

A man riding a large tricycle died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with at least one vehicle on Lakeville Highway in southern Petaluma, according to Petaluma police.

The man, who police haven’t yet identified, died in the impact.

He was struck about 12:15 p.m. while riding along the city route near the In & Out Burger restaurant and the Highway 101 southbound offramp, Petaluma Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Early Wednesday afternoon police still were working on what happened. First responders arrived to calls for a man down on the roadway and found him deceased, his bike nearby.

The man, riding a distinctive adult tricycle with basket on the back, collided with at least one vehicle and possibly more than one, Lyons said. At least two drivers stopped beyond the crash scene and officers were looking at damage to their vehicles as part of the investigation.

Police issued an alert soon after the crash for drivers to avoid Lakeville Highway from Caulfield Lane to Baywood Drive, expecting the investigation to cause traffic backups and detours for several hours.