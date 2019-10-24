Kincade fire forces evacuation of Geyserville; 10,000 acres burned

Here are the latest updates on the Kincade fire burning in northeast Sonoma County.

8:20 a.m.

The evacuation shelter is open at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

8:16 a.m.

Due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District closed all schools Thursday as a cautionary measure while the Kincade fire burned to the east.

Six districts in Sonoma County have now closed some or all of their schools Thursday. Most announced closures Wednesday in response to the PG&E planned power shutdown that started Wednesday affecting about 27,000 customers in Sonoma County.

As of 7:30 a.m., the current list of school closures include:

Alexander Valley School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Rincon Valley Union School District (six schools only: Whited, Binkley, Madrone, Sequoia and Austin Creek elementary schools; Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus)

Santa Rosa City Schools District (four schools only: Hidden Valley Elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley Middle and Maria Carrillo High School)

Any additional updates will be posted at scoe.org/schoolclosures.

8:02 a.m.

Firefighters were preparing to defend the town of Geyserville from the possibility of wind-thrown embers.

Even as its strength lessened Thursday morning, the wind continued to be the major threat to homes and property and throwing embers far ahead of the fire front.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said an ember was thrown about a mile from the fire front onto a home off Red Winery Road that was destroyed.

“We lost a house out here, saved a barn,” Baxman said. “The fire brand came from the sky, the wind was blowing that intense.”

So far, firefighters have saved far more homes than they’ve lost, he said.

“People here worked their butts off saving houses and buildings,” Baxman said.

7:35 a.m.

With fewer than a dozen evacuees throughout the night, the shelter at 8695 Windsor Road was closed about 7 a.m., with traffic redirected to the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin and her husband Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin lost their rental home off of Riebli Road two years ago during the Tubbs fire, and were packing up at the Windsor High School shelter to stay with their former landlord. Matt described the landlords as “like family,” as they experienced the Tubbs fire together.

The couple received a Nixle alert about 11:30 p.m., but were already asleep. Mary said her asthma woke her up at 2:30 a.m., and she noticed the alert. Their power was on.

They grabbed their small dogs, some clothes and the 72-hour emergency kits they’d acquired since the Tubbs fire before leaving their home along River Lane – about a half mile from the fire line – about 3 a.m.

“I told him, ‘we gotta go, we gotta go; I can feel it changing,’” Mary said. “By the time we got out there, we could feel the heat and see the smoke.”

Both said the conditions were much worse during the Tubbs fire, both when it comes to wind and warning.

“We lost everything up there; we got out of there with our clothes on our backs and our animals,” Matt said. “We had no warning for that fire.”