Cannabis rules a maze of bureaucracy

Cannabis cultivation certainly is not new to Sonoma County. People have been secretly growing a plant or two for years in basements, closets and sheds.

Small boutique gardens, where locals grew a few plants of award-winning cannabis were once whispered about. Now, with cannabis laws changing on local, county and state levels, it’s easy to become confused about what is allowed and what is not.

Alex Traverso, Chief of Communications at the California Bureau of Cannabis Control said Proposition 64, which voters approved in 2016, allows for personal use and cultivation of some cannabis.

“People can grow six plants in the privacy of their own home,” he said. “They must be out of view. They can also make their own products at home, as long as they are only for personal consumption.”

Maggie Fleming, Communications Manager for Sonoma County, said county rules around growing Cannabis for personal use mostly refer back to state law, especially manufacturing of cannabis products. Medical cannabis users have more leeway.

“If you are a patient or caregiver with a recommendation for medical cannabis, you can have up to 100 square feet of grow area per residence for personal cultivation without a permit,” Fleming said. “There is no limit on the number of plants grown for medical use, as long as the total canopy area does not exceed 100 square feet. The cannabis cannot be sold or distributed.”

If you’re over 21 and wanting to use cannabis recreationally, you can grow up to six plants for personal use without a permit.

“Personal cultivation must take place at the person’s, patient’s or caregiver’s full-time residence,” Fleming said. “Plants cannot be located in the front or side yard setback areas and cannot be visible from public streets or walkways.”

Indoor grows must be in an accessory structure, like a greenhouse or garage, she said.

“Growing inside a residential structure is not allowed, unless there is no feasible alternative,” she said. “Structures cannot be in the front and side yard setback areas and must comply with setback requirements.”

She said that greenhouses must be screened from public streets or walkways, and there should not be exterior evidence of cultivation.

You can grow up to six plants for personal cultivation per residence without a permit, so if you and your spouse lived at the same residence, you would be allowed to grow six plants total, Fleming said.

“If either of you had a medical recommendation, you could grow up to 100 square feet grow area per residence,” she said.

Outdoor growing is not allowed in multi-family units or in medium and high density residential zones.

“If a person plans to grow more than six plants for non-medical purposes, or more than 100 square feet, for medical purposes with a recommendation for medical cannabis, they will need a permit,” said Fleming.

The city of Petaluma has rules around the percentage of space a grow can take up in a residence, with “no more than 50% or 100 square feet of the nonliving or garage area of the private residence,” according to the ordinance.

The city also does allow anyone to use lighting that exceeds 1,200 watts. No electric generators and no volatile solvents are allowed to be used. The city does, however, want grows to be in fully enclosed and secure structures. The city doesn’t want your neighbors to have to see or smell your grow, and they’d like it to be hidden from the street and other properties.

“Again, cannabis cannot be consumed in public,” said Traverso. “As far as transportation is concerned, there are daily possession limits, so if someone gets pulled over by police and they have flower from all six of their plants in the car, that’s going to be over their possession limits.”

Away from home, cannabis on a person must be in a sealed container. If you have a medical permit, you can have eight ounces of cannabis flower with you in a sealed container or eight ounces of concentrate. If it’s recreational cannabis, then you can have up to one ounce of cannabis flower or eight grams of Cannabis concentrate with you in a sealed container.

Cannabis is still outlawed at the federal level, so as far as the federal government is concerned, they just say “no.”