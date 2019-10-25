Map: Petaluma included in planned power shutoff

These are the current proposed power shutoffs for Saturday, Oct. 26 into Sunday, Oct. 27 by PG&E.

The map below shows which areas of the may be affected by the shut-offs. Each blue circle represents a circuit that may be deenergized by PG&E. The map reflects the most current information available from the utility. To check if your address is impacted, go to psps.ss.pge.com.

Even as power started to come back Thursday evening in areas around the region, the torment is expected to quickly reemerge with yet another major dangerous weather system looming with escalated fire risks this weekend.

Bill Johnson, PG&E’s chief executive, said Thursday night the utility is monitoring the weather and preparing for another “large-scale” power shut-off this weekend, adding that it could last even longer than two-day outage earlier this month. Already, PG&E has started notifying customers in the North Bay, Sierra Foothills and East Bay of the possibility of a shutdown that could begin Saturday night, the CEO said. PG&E doesn’t yet know which specific areas could be affected by the outage.

“None of us wants to be living without power, but we have a single, simple and I think really important objective at work here, which is to avoid catastrophic wildfires,” Johnson said. “These power shut-offs are a necessary tool for public safety.”

The weekend forecast, particularly the predicted winds Saturday night up to 80 mph in the North Bay mountains, seems ominous. Peterson, the meteorologist, said the winds will be the strongest of the three fire weather systems the North Bay has experienced this month. The weather service issued a fire weather watch Thursday evening for Saturday night through Monday morning, calling this event “the strongest of this year and since the 2017 wine country fires.”

During the wind-driven October 2017 firestorm that killed 40 people — including 24 people in Sonoma County — and destroyed nearly 6,200 homes in the North Bay, wind speeds reached 65 mph.

Peterson said he had “no doubt” the weather service will upgrade the watch to a red-flag warning, indicating critical fire risks, sometime Friday.

Although temperatures are expected to cool this weekend, the low humidity levels and even stronger winds still will be cause for concern, said Peterson.

The dangerous weekend weather will cover a broader area, including Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa, Marin, Solano, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties, and also potentially San Francisco County, Peterson said.

PG&E, facing an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities, began using planned power outages last year as a fire-prevention measure. This year the utility expanded that significantly, making the shut-offs its primary fire safety tactic.

With electricity still not restored across Santa Rosa Thursday night, the city was bracing for an even lengthier period without power for an unknown number of residents in the coming days.

“We’re already starting to prepare for this second wind event that is going to greatly impact the community,” Rogers said. “If the potential outage starts Saturday ... and lasts until Monday, I won’t be surprised to see the power off until Tuesday.”