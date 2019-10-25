Heat advisory issued for county with highs forecast in upper 90s

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 8:51AM

Scorching temperatures now will blister Sonoma County and the North Bay, leading to a heat advisory alert from the National Weather Service.

The weather agency is calling temperatures to reach the mid‑to upper 90s in the valleys and hills, adding to the difficulties in the 10,000‑acre firefight underway in The Geysers.

The combination of heat, gusting winds and low humidity is making for prime fire weather.

Wind gusts reached 76 mph in The Geysers during the night. Those are due to ease Thursday and Friday but strong winds are due Saturday night through Sunday, at similar gust strength, National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

Thursday’s red flag warning still was expected to end at 4 p.m. but weather officials were working on issuing another for the weekend, Schneider said.

The heat advisory was due to last Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Winds Thursday morning gusted from 40-45 mph but should gradually subside. “We’re not going to see strong winds tomorrow (Friday) that should be a relief, but it’s still pretty dry,” Schneider said.,

Temperatures overnight stayed very high, including close to 70 degrees in areas, adding to the difficulty of the firefight and starting daytime temperatures off at a high level.

That also kept humidity levels very low, which is another bad factor for the firefight as grasses and brush gained no moisture during the night and are even further prone to burning.

