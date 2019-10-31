Fire dampens Day of the Dead festivities

On an interior wall at the Petaluma Mail Depot are several posters with the faces of immigrant children that have died while in custody or after being detained at the U.S-Mexico border over the past year.

They’re arranged like many of the other altars around downtown Petaluma that emerge every October as part of El Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The photos are raised on a box atop a covered table, surrounded with flowers, toys, Mexican treats and religious candles.

A basket with writing utensils and stickers was left for visitors to write messages to the deceased. The shortest note says “disculpanos,” the Spanish word for “forgive us.”

In a year where tensions were high over the state of immigration at the border and family separation policies, some in the city’s Latino community are using the month-long El Dia de los Muertos Petaluma celebration as a chance to heal.

While many of the El Dia de los Muertos events were held this month, the culminating celebration, a Nov. 2 procession at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, was canceled due to the Kincade fire. The fairgrounds has played host to hundreds of fire evacuees. Co-coordinator Margo Gallagher said it was the first cancellation in the 19 year history of the event.

Gallagher said her goal was to keep politics out of it when she, Georgina Warmoth and Maria Gonzalez-Blue put their altars up like they do every year.

The decision to add this specific one was merely to follow through on the meaning of the holiday, which is to honor loved ones that died and – most importantly – to keep their memory alive so they can navigate the afterlife.

“My vision was to create a place for people to bring love to them. A place to go and honor and recognize that our country did this to these families,” Gallagher said. “We feel like the families don’t know that outside those detention centers that people in the United States love and care and feel that there needs to be a change in policy.”

The altars, called ofrendas in Spanish, are part of a 4th Street walk where businesses and residents each year participate in the tradition and create their own display for loved ones.

Throughout October, El Dia de los Muertos Petaluma brings Latino culture into the city’s forefront with events aimed at building community through the shared experience of remembering the dead.

For co-coordinator Abraham Solar, director of Hispanic ministry for St. Vincent de Paul Church, to see growing number of Petalumans from all backgrounds embracing such an intimate idea like sharing stories of loved ones they’ve lost is a sign of commonality, he said.

“To share mementos of a loved one who left a legacy in their life, for me it’s a way of showing we’re part of a community and we enjoy this celebration and cultural collision, which is every year more and more embedded in the culture of the United States,” he said.

This year’s theme of El Dia de los Muertos Petaluma is “el amor trasciende” or “love transcends.”

Dance, music and food have been an integral part of the event schedule this month, which included an opening gathering at St. Vincent de Paul Church and an artist’s reception for Edgar De Leon at the mail depot.

On Oct. 18, a bilingual poetry reading, lecture and potluck at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus featured Pulitzer Prize winner Forrest Gander of Petaluma, Irma Vega Bijou and Jabez Churchill.

The following day, music and dance performances in conjunction with LumaFest filled the campus grounds. Children made traditional holiday crafts, decorating candy skulls while Ballet Folklorico and Petaluma Paquiyollotzin performed in Rotary Plaza.

Even without the celebratory procession, El Dia de los Muertos is still a time to remember those who are no longer with us, Solar said.

“We have people who have loved us and are no more part of the living but are still a strong part of our heart,” he said. “After all, the love is the most powerful that we’ll ever need to bring down walls of prejudgment, of prejudice, to build community and build a better world.”

