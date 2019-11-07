Petaluma eyes solar for city property

Petaluma is looking to get into the solar power business.

The city is considering allowing a company to construct large solar arrays on municipal property and buying back the generated power at a cost savings of $2.2 million over 20 years. But a true micro grid — solar panels plus battery storage that can power a building in the event of an electricity shutoff like the recent ones — is likely too cost prohibitive, a solar developer told the Petaluma City Council.

At a meeting Oct. 21, the council gave city staff direction to explore the contract with Forefront Power, a commercial solar developer that partners with SPURR, a public agency that formed to scale up solar development in California.

Forefront would build the solar arrays at four city-owned properties and Petaluma would purchase the power they generate in the proposed 20-year contract. The city would save $46,787 in the first year, according to Forefront.

Properties eyed for solar development include the Petaluma police department, swim center, Petaluma Municipal Airport and the Petaluma Community Center.

Typically, the generated solar power is distributed over the electric grid and the property owner must then buy the power back, leaving the building vulnerable to power shutoffs. A building can’t run on solar alone unless it has batteries to store the power it generates.

City officials expressed interest in this so-called micro-grid concept to gird against future outages.

“In the future, if we look at having solar and the possibility of a micro grid with batter back up, we would still be able to keep the lights on and have a place for residents to go and charge up things,” Councilman Gabe Kearney said. “A solar and battery system would be, in my opinion, a very wise decision going forward. The public safety power shutoff thing is the new normal and is not going away anytime soon.”

However, Sam Zantzinger with Forefront Power, said the company studied the option and determined it would be too costly for the city, although he did not say how much battery backup would cost.

“It’s a very expensive and nuanced piece of technology,” he said. “There’s a ton of added equipment that’s going to be required to be installed. That is something we looked at in the past and it just isn’t economically feasible.”

The solar arrays would be installed in the parking lots of city buildings, providing a shade structure for cars, according to a rendering of the project. The panels would generate 661 kilowatts, equivalent to the power used by 111 homes.

Patrick Carter, a city analyst, said the council would have to vote on the contract before the end of the year, to take advantage of a tax credit. The project would likely be built in 2020.

Councilwoman Kathy Miller said she would like to see the city explore switching the city’s electric accounts to Sonoma Clean Power’s Evergreen program, which provides 100% renewable energy from a geothermal plant. Carter said that would cost taxpayers $250,000 per year.

Councilman Mike Healy said he was cautious about locking the city into a 20-year power purchase agreement, which could end up not saving money in the long term.

“I don’t want to put the city’s finances at risk for something that only performs if energy escalation behaves in a nice normal predictable way because that never happens,” he said. “I’m mindful of the old adage ‘if something seems too good to be true, maybe it is.’ I really want to be sure that this will provide savings to the city under a wide range of unknown future conditions.”

Resident Ben Peters, who said he works in the solar industry, said the city could get a better deal if it requested proposals from competing solar developers.

Mayor Teresa Barrett, who serves on the Bay Area Air Quality Management District board, said that the district is moving to curb the use of diesel generators, which the city uses to backup critical infrastructure in an outage. This, she said, would make solar battery backup more attractive.

“The air district is seriously looking at limiting the use of diesel or propane generators,” she said. “So that may not be an option that is available to us for much longer.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)