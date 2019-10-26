PG&E to start shutting off power at 4 p.m. in Sonoma County

PG&E officials confirmed the utility will start shutting off electricity in Sonoma County about 4 p.m. today for a planned power shutdown expected to eventually leave nearly 96,000 customers here without power.

The utility confirmed its plans just after local emergency officials in Sonoma County began ordering as many as 50,000 people in the city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor and the Knights Valley to evacuate immediately due to the out-of-control Kincade fire that is threatening communities across northeastern areas of the county.

Geyserville has been under evacuation orders since the fire broke out late Wednesday night in the rugged Mayacamas Mountains and Geysers geothermal energy production area. The fire has grown erratically, destroying 21 homes outside Geyserville and the Alexander Valley.

Planned in advance of a Diablo wind storm expected to begin pummeling the region tonight, the power shutdown is poised to be the largest shut-off for Northern California’s electrical grid to prevent wildfires.

The blackout is expected to leave parts of 36 Northern California counties and nearly 1 million customers across the region without electricity.

In Sonoma County, the power shutdown will affect 2,941 medical baseline customers, referring to those who rely on medical equipment that needs power to operate, according to PG&E.

Utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that while they are planning to start turning off the power about 4 p.m., it could begin sooner in some areas. The timing and number of customers affected could change if the weather forecast changes.

“We understand this is a hardship and we just hope our customers understand we do this to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk,” Contreras said.