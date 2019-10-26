Largest evacuation in Sonoma County history underway

Worried that powerful winds arriving tonight could drive the Kincade fire across Highway 128 and sprawling Alexander Valley vineyards into the heart of Healdsburg and Windsor, authorities ordered more than 44,000 people to evacuate their homes along the Highway 101 corridor in northern Sonoma County on Saturday.

The order triggered the largest mass evacuation in Sonoma Country history, clogging southbound Highway 101 with traffic as residents sought to reach safety. An additional 43,000 residents in west Sonoma County, between Highway 101 and the coast, were warned to prepare to evacuate if conditions turn for the worse.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick urged people living in the mandatory evacuation zone to leave the area before 4 p.m., one hour before PG&E is scheduled to turn off power in the North Bay to prevent its equipment from sparking fires during a windstorm that is expected to reach historic proportions.

“We want you to start evacuating now,” Essick said at a 10 a.m. news conference. “We’d like to get you out before it’s dark.”

The winds are expected to shift abruptly between 9 and 11 p.m. tonight, bringing gusts that could reach 60 to 80 mph from the northeast, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said. The winds, which could push the Kincade fire to the southwest and population centers along the Highway 101 corridor, will not begin to ease until midday Sunday, resulting in an unusually long and intense wind event, he said.

“We are prioritizing safety right now for what is potentially the worst-case scenario,” Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said.

Here’s the latest information about the Kincade fire:

3:05 p.m.

The Minaglia family has lived along Bailhache Avenue in Healdsburg for about five generations, going back to 1897.

John Minaglia Jr., his father John Minaglia and brothers Francis, Paul and George don’t plan to leave anytime soon.

John Jr. was checking up on the property about 2 p.m., opening gates to some 400 acres of rangeland for easier access for firefighters. He’s aware of the evacuation order, but he has a different plan.

“Tough it out; fight like hell if I have to,” John Jr. said.

His mom and sister went to Santa Rosa. John Sr., 96, refused to go.

“He said, ‘No, I don’t think I’m gonna do that,’” John Jr. said. “I’d just as soon die right here if I have to.”

The family runs Minaglia Vineyard and Minaglia Ranch along Bailhache Avenue, a narrow, winding passage that dead-ends, offering just one way out of the area for those risking their lives to stay.

John Jr. said he plans to put out spot fires and do his best to save the house, but he didn’t seem too concerned, either.

“It’s gonna have to jump the Russian River to get here,” he said. “These winds, they can’t be anything I’ve experienced if it’s gonna be that bad. You’d think the apocalypse is upon us.”

2:36 p.m.

Santa Rosa Junior College announced that all campuses will be closed through Sunday because of the evacuations and power outages across the county.

2:35 p.m.

In Healdsburg, not everyone is heeding the evacuation order. Lupe Medrano was rigging a makeshift sprinkler system at about 1:30 p.m. outside his front door on Bailhache Avenue in Healdsburg.