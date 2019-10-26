Map: Kincade fire - evacuation zone and shelters

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2019, 4:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Sonoma County’s Kincade fire incident map showing the fire boundary, evacuation zone, shelters, PG&E power outage areas and planned shutoff locations.

The red areas with white spots indicate increased levels of “fire radiative power,” detected by a NASA satellite early Thursday; they do not necessarily show acreage that the fire has burned.

Click on the red menu bar to see all of the information options. Stay patient, can take a bit of time to load first time.

The map includes the most current information from the county. For more info go here: https://socoemergency.org/

