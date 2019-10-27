Nearly 90,000 people ordered to flee potential path of Kincade fire

Nearly 84,000 Sonoma County residents — almost a fifth of the population — were ordered to leave their homes Saturday under threat of catastrophic wildfire, an unprecedented evacuation that jammed roadways ahead of a powerful windstorm that authorities feared could drive the uncontrolled Kincade fire all the way to the ocean.

The mass departures from Healdsburg and Windsor west to the Sonoma Coast escalated tensions in a fire-scarred region already on edge following two PG&E blackouts in a single week and the ominous return of smoke and ash that darkened the sun.

Authorities warned the public to brace for winds of historic proportions Saturday night, with gusts up to 80 mph, that could rapidly send a wildfire already blazing in the hills east of Geyserville into neighborhoods and business districts along the Highway 101 corridor and beyond.

“We all need to be aware that this fire, when the winds pick up tonight, can move extremely fast,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said Saturday. “There is no part of the county between the fire and the coast that is safe from this fire.”

Residents, if not always delighted, were largely compliant and orderly in their exodus, public safety officials said.

Healdsburg-area resident Marci Cook said she had not seen a wildfire so close to home in 35 years of living in Healdsburg — not even the 17,357-acre Pocket fire east of Geyserville that was part of the October 2017 North Bay firestorm.

“The Pocket fire was threatening, but not like this,” Cook said as she prepared to leave her small ranch at the base of Dry Creek Valley with a menagerie of horses, birds and other animals.

The Kincade fire, at nearly 26,000 acres after three days, was just 11 percent contained Saturday night, though staffing on the fire lines had more than doubled in 24 hours as fire crews gathered to mount a defense in the face of extreme winds set to arrive overnight.

Four super tankers attacked the flames from the air, painting the landscape with heavy red fire retardant in a last-ditch effort to establish some measure of control around the edges before sustained, high-speed winds were expected to buffet the region on Saturday night and Sunday with gusts forecast to reach up to 70 to 80 mph at the highest elevations overnight.

Public officials warned the winds could propel embers more than a mile ahead of the advancing fire, each starting individual fires in turn.

The aggressive evacuation plan — the largest in Sonoma Country history — was designed to prepare residents for the worst-case scenario.

State Sen. Mike McGuire said late Saturday that he appreciated how inconvenient and uncomfortable it was for so many people to have to leave home and said he also understood “there’s a lot of anxiety and anger.”

“Who would have ever thought we would be here again, just 24 months after the firestorm? And it’s an incredibly emotional and trying time for so many,” he said.

But McGuire said the lessons of that event were what informed the evacuations, as well as the “flood” of resources coming into the county, including the National Guard, 150 CHP officers, scores of officers from California police agencies and “an enormous amount of firefighting resources that have arrived and will be arriving over the next 12 to 24 hours.”