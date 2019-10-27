Latest: Firefighters stop flames from burning Healdsburg, Windsor

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 27, 2019, 7:17AM
Updated 41 minutes ago

7:05 a.m.

Fire continues to threaten Healdsburg and Windsor early Sunday but firefighters prevented the Kincade fire from spreading into the two towns overnight, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine, who is helping to run the firefight.

“Windsor and Healdsburg are the immediate threat right now. They have moved a lot of firefighting resources to Healdsburg and Chalk Hill (Road),” Heine said.

During the bulk of the night the focus was on Healdsburg, as the fire threatened to move in on the city’s east side. Then, about 3 to 4 a.m., fire crossed Chalk Hill Road “and posed the biggest threat to Windsor” so far, he said.

As of about 6:15 a.m. flames hadn’t crossed Highway 101 in northern Healdsburg, which remained a major worry because it would allow the fire to spread into west county.

The winds gusted as expected once they arrived. Heine said it felt like someone turned on a switch about 1:30 a.m., when the air shifted from calm to gusting in the hills.

The winds had died somewhat by about 6 a.m. but weather forecasters predicted they could come and go throughout the day and continue to stir trouble.

“Another big punch is due this afternoon,” the chief said.

7 a.m.

Authorities have determined it is safe to reopen Highway 101 between Santa Rosa and Cloverdale. The highway was in the process of being reopened to through traffic shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

6:45 a.m.

A new evacuation shelter will open in Marin County at 8 a.m. Sunday for people fleeing the Kincade fire.

The shelter, which also accepts small pets, is located at the Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael. There is also room for additional evacuees with small pets at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

Large animals only are being accepted at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

6:15 a.m.

Wind gusts as high as 93 mph were recorded in the Healdsburg hills early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service reported, an example of the intensity of the windstorm that prompted widespread evacuations from the Kincade fire.

Extreme fire conditions are expected throughout much of the day Sunday, with strong north to northeast winds and low humidity, according to Sonoma County officials. The conditions can result in erratic behavior for the Kincade fire and cause new fires to spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sonoma County from 8 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday due to dangerously strong winds.

6:05 a.m.

Traffic quickly backed up in Sebastopol after residents began evacuating following a 3:50 a.m. order to leave the area with the Kincade fire burning out of control.

Police cars roamed darkened neighborhoods as officers urged people to leave the city of about 8,000.

Many residents left earlier in the night after the mandatory evacuation was issued to the area just west of the city all the way to the Sonoma Coast.

Bumper to bumper traffic was at a bottleneck, however, along Highway 12 about a half-mile from the southbound 101 interchange.

5:55 a.m.

A grass fire and possibly a structure fire broke out just after 5 a.m. southwest of Sonoma but was quickly contained by firefighters.

Callers reported flames near Stage Gulch Road and Arnold Drive, stating they had seen sparks coming from power lines that may have started the fire, according to a CHP dispatch report.

Flames were seen crossing Stage Gulch Road, where callers reported a huge warehouse-type building could be burning, but that wasn’t confirmed.

Within 45 minutes firefighters had the fire nearly contained. Further details weren’t available.

5:10 a.m.

A 30-mile span of Highway 101 is now closed to prevent people from entering the potential path of the Kincade fire.

Northbound 101 is closed at Hopper Avenue in north Santa Rosa. Southbound 101 is closed at Cloverdale Boulevard South in Cloverdale. “The highway will be closed indefinitely,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

4:50 a.m.

Finley Community Center in northwest Santa Rosa has now been evacuated and is closed. It is no longer open as a shelter for evacuees.

Shelters at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, Petaluma Fairgrounds and Petaluma Veterans Building are filled to capacity.

The Petaluma Community Center, at 320 N. McDowell Blvd., and Sonoma County Fairgrounds, at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa, are still accepting evacuees. The fairgrounds site is also accepting large animals.

No identification is needed to stay at an evacuation shelter and immigration enforcement agencies, such as ICE, do not have access to the shelters. English and Spanish-speaking staff are present to make shelters safe, supportive places for all people.

4:40 a.m.

Residents in northwest Santa Rosa are being ordered to evacuate their homes. All areas of the city north of Highway 12 and west of Highway 101 are now under a mandatory evacuation order.

The expanded orders also cover a section northeast of Santa Rosa, near Calistoga/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma/Napa county line.

Evacuees are instructed to head south.

You can view a map of the mandatory evacuation zone here.

4:25 a.m.

Flames are quickly approaching the Pepperwood Preserve and Mark West/Porter Creek area, according to the Sonoma County Fire District. It is warning residents in the area to evacuate immediately.

4:22 a.m.

Residents in northeast Santa Rosa are NOT being ordered to evacuate. Earlier information from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office incorrectly stated the area — which includes Fountaingrove, Oakmont and Rincon Valley — was under mandatory evacuation. Residents had previously been advised to prepare for evacuation. “The situation is changing rapidly, remain alert for further updates,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert. You can view a map of the mandatory evacuation zone here.

3:53 a.m.

Fire is reported approximately 2 miles north of Pleasant Avenue and is headed toward the east side of Windsor, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Flames are also heading toward Shiloh Ridge.

In Windsor, all along Arata Lane, fire engines and crews are taking defensive positions to protect homes to the south.

If you are in Healdsburg or Windsor, you should evacuate immediately.

3:45 a.m.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered people in Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford and surrounding areas to leave the area, which is now a mandatory evacuation zone.

This area is generally described as all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road and Pepper Road to the Marin County Line.

3:35 a.m.

Heavy wind, smoke and debris is reported near Windsor around Arata Lane and Brooks Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. “If you are in Windsor, you need to get out now,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.

3:18 a.m.

The fire is heading toward the city of Healdsburg, according to a Nixle alert posted by the city. “Winds have picked up and fire activity has significantly increased and heading our way. LEAVE NOW,” the alert stated.

3:15 a.m.

A structure can be seen burning at Soda Rock winery.

3:10 a.m.

Trees are reported down on Chalk Hill Road and the fire is moving fast, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Chalk Hill Road is not recommended as an evacuation route.

2:45 a.m.

Winds in the Healdsburg hills are gusting up to 80 mph, the National Weather Service reported. In the Santa Rosa area, gusts have been recorded at 30 to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite imagery shows the heat from the Kincade fire is intensifying rapidly.

At the intersection of Highway 128 and Pine Flat Road, flames can be seen cresting a ridge above the east side of the Alexander Valley and moving down the hill toward the valley floor.

1 a.m.

The following evacuation centers are open in response to the Kincade fire. All evacuation centers are prepared to accept people with small animals. No identification is needed to stay at an evacuation shelter, and English and Spanish-speaking staff will be there to make shelters safe, supportive places for all.

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Petaluma Fairgrounds, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma

Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Sonoma County Fairgrounds (Large animals only), 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

