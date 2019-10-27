Latest: Firefighters stop flames from burning Healdsburg, Windsor

7:05 a.m.

Fire continues to threaten Healdsburg and Windsor early Sunday but firefighters prevented the Kincade fire from spreading into the two towns overnight, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine, who is helping to run the firefight.

“Windsor and Healdsburg are the immediate threat right now. They have moved a lot of firefighting resources to Healdsburg and Chalk Hill (Road),” Heine said.

During the bulk of the night the focus was on Healdsburg, as the fire threatened to move in on the city’s east side. Then, about 3 to 4 a.m., fire crossed Chalk Hill Road “and posed the biggest threat to Windsor” so far, he said.

As of about 6:15 a.m. flames hadn’t crossed Highway 101 in northern Healdsburg, which remained a major worry because it would allow the fire to spread into west county.

The winds gusted as expected once they arrived. Heine said it felt like someone turned on a switch about 1:30 a.m., when the air shifted from calm to gusting in the hills.

The winds had died somewhat by about 6 a.m. but weather forecasters predicted they could come and go throughout the day and continue to stir trouble.

“Another big punch is due this afternoon,” the chief said.

7 a.m.

Authorities have determined it is safe to reopen Highway 101 between Santa Rosa and Cloverdale. The highway was in the process of being reopened to through traffic shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

6:45 a.m.

A new evacuation shelter will open in Marin County at 8 a.m. Sunday for people fleeing the Kincade fire.

The shelter, which also accepts small pets, is located at the Marin County Fairgrounds, 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael. There is also room for additional evacuees with small pets at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

Large animals only are being accepted at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

6:15 a.m.

Wind gusts as high as 93 mph were recorded in the Healdsburg hills early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service reported, an example of the intensity of the windstorm that prompted widespread evacuations from the Kincade fire.

Extreme fire conditions are expected throughout much of the day Sunday, with strong north to northeast winds and low humidity, according to Sonoma County officials. The conditions can result in erratic behavior for the Kincade fire and cause new fires to spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sonoma County from 8 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Monday due to dangerously strong winds.

6:05 a.m.

Traffic quickly backed up in Sebastopol after residents began evacuating following a 3:50 a.m. order to leave the area with the Kincade fire burning out of control.

Police cars roamed darkened neighborhoods as officers urged people to leave the city of about 8,000.

Many residents left earlier in the night after the mandatory evacuation was issued to the area just west of the city all the way to the Sonoma Coast.

Bumper to bumper traffic was at a bottleneck, however, along Highway 12 about a half-mile from the southbound 101 interchange.

5:55 a.m.

A grass fire and possibly a structure fire broke out just after 5 a.m. southwest of Sonoma but was quickly contained by firefighters.