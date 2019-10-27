Petaluma shelters fill up as part of city loses power

In a scene reminiscent of 2017, Petaluma on Sunday again became a haven of safety — and electricity — for thousands of Sonoma County residents fleeing wildfires to the north. This time, the city opened emergency shelters even as more than 8,000 Petaluma residents managed a public safety power shutoff, which PG&E initiated amid strong winds.

All of Petaluma’s emergency shelters were full by early Sunday morning, as 90,000 Sonoma County residents escaped the Kincade fire that has burned 30,000 acres east of Geyserville and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Large swathes of west Petaluma have been without power since Saturday evening, including most residents and businesses from downtown south along Petaluma Boulevard South.

Early Sunday, officials gave mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Santa Rosa and west Sonoma County, on top of Healdsburg and Windsor, which had been evacuated Saturday. Evacuations created a major traffic jam on southbound Highway 101 through Petaluma. According to 511.org, traffic was slow from Cotati to the Sonoma-Marin county line. Traffic remained backed up Sunday morning.

More than 1,000 evacuees arrived at the Petaluma Community Center, Petaluma Veterans Building, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and New Life Church, which were all at capacity by Sunday morning.

“We’re officially closed,” said Angela Lamb, New Life Church shelter manager. “We’re doing everything in our power to make sure people have a home. This is what I love about Sonoma County, it’s beautiful how everybody comes together.”

The church on Clegg Street has a capacity for 250 people, but Lamb said they were sheltering 375.

At the Petaluma Community Center, which was sheltering 350 people, Michael Ortiz, Gretchen Hanke and her two young daughters arrived after 2 a.m. Sunday morning after evacuating from Roseland in Santa Rosa. They drove through the dark on roads where the streetlights were out.

“It was windy and terrifying,” she said of the drive. “But it’s better than being terrified and wondering if we are going to catch on fire.”

She said the incident reminded her of the 2017 Tubbs fire, which broke out amid the North Bay firestorm in similar windy conditions. During that event, Petaluma also served as an evacuation site.

“I’m happy there are resources like this,” she said. “We’ll all be homeless together.”

Drew Halter, Petaluma recreation supervisor who was coordinating the shelter, said Petaluma People Services Center was leading the volunteer effort. To sign up to volunteer, send an email to admin@petalumapeople.org or call 529-1201.

Halter said volunteers Saturday night brought over short ribs and chocolate covered strawberries from a catered event that was canceled.

“Volunteers really make it work, that’s where Petaluma really steps up to the plate,” he said. “We’ll hold the line here. We’re set up for four or five days.”

Petaluma Transit buses were shuttling evacuees to the Petaluma Swim Center, where they could take a shower. Volunteers set up activities for kids.

At the New Life Church, kids colored and watched the movie “Nut Job.” Kieth Loving, who left his home in Sebastopol at 4:30 a.m. Sunday arrived at the church at 7:30 a.m. after being stuck in heavy traffic on Highway 116. He said it felt good to be out of the evacuation zone and at the shelter, where he can get food and charge his cell phone.

“I’m not really worried about my home, but you never know,” he said. “It’s better to be on the safe side. It’s been awesome here. This place is great.”

As Petaluma took in evacuees, many residents prepared for another day without power. PG&E was not expected to turn power back on until at least Monday afternoon. Several stop lights were out on Petaluma Boulevard South, and businesses were closed.

At Sax’s Joint, owners Tiffany and Kim Saxelby hung a closed sign on the front door of the popular brunch place that is usually packed on Sunday morning. Kim Saxelby said they hoped to have a generator in place to reopen on Monday.