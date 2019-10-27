Gov. Newsom visits Petaluma shelters as evacuees try to heal

Playing the role of consoler-in-chief, Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday toured emergency shelters in Petaluma, meeting with evacuees who were scared and shaken after being told to flee their homes under threat from the Kincade fire.

At the Petaluma Veterans Building, he met Pathena Byerley, who told the governor that she arrived in Petaluma just after midnight Sunday morning from Guernevelle, which was under mandatory evacuation order.

“I’m sorry you are going through this,” Newsom said. “It’s not easy.”

“No, it’s not,” Byerley said.

About 200 people sought shelter at the Veterans Building, including 40 who evacuated from skilled nursing facilities. Newsom said many of the people he talked to were still recovering from the 2017 North Bay firestorm.

“Remarkably, and then again not surprisingly, the evacuation went relatively well,” he said. “We have a lot of experience from 2017. Half the folks that are in this shelter were evacuated in 2017.”

Like in 2017, Petaluma has become a refuge for people evacuating the fire zone. The city’s four shelters with a little more than 1,000 beds have been at capacity since early Sunday. The power stayed on in most of the city, and the air quality was relatively high.

Newsom said his office is mobilizing resources to help bolster the shelters and help the evacuees.

“We’re going to try and get them more cots,” he said. “My heart goes out to them. We have their backs. We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe, keep their families stay safe. We’re going to worry about property loss after we worry about the human side of things.”

Later in the day, the governor declared a state of emergency, saying that his office would coordinate a multi-agency relief effort.

At the Petaluma Community Center, some evacuees applauded when they saw Newsom, who shook hands and snapped photos with kids and families.

A woman who gave her name as Margret told the governor she arrived in Petaluma from Monte Rio at 2 a.m. after hearing the order to evacuate on the radio. She told Newsom that she is not happy with PG&E. Fire officials determined the utility’s equipment sparked several Northern California wildfires in the past two years. The cause of the Kincade fire is still under investigation.

“Thank you for being here,” she told the governor. “You go get PG&E.”

Newsom responded that he was working on it.

“We’ve got a plan and we’re doing it,” he said. “Sorry about all of this.”

After meeting with members of the Petaluma City Council, and getting a briefing from Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn, Newsom said he was impressed with the way the shelter was run.

“I want to thank everyone, obviously, the shelter is pretty spectacular,” he said. “I love how well it’s organized. I just want to again express empathy and a deep regret that people are in this position, but this is rather extreme. These winds were legit. We had 80 mph winds, in some cases 90. So this is, I don’t want to say without precedent. These things are happening more often than they should.”

There were some lighthearted moments, too, during Newsom’s visit. He met Gretchen Hanke holding her 1-year-old daughter, Syenna Lessnau, in the community center room reserved for families. Hanke, her two daughters and her partner left their home in Roseland early Sunday morning, arriving at the Petaluma shelter just before it reached capacity.

“Welcome to our humble abode,” said told Newsom as he observed the rows of green cots covered with white Red Cross blankets.

“Say hi,” Hanke told her daughter. “That’s our governor.”

Newsom praised the volunteers that were driving the relief effort in Petaluma. Petaluma People Services Center was coordinating the volunteers.

“What we’ve seen is the spirit of a community coming together,” he said. “Volunteers, people that work in other functions just showed up.”

To sign up to volunteer, send an email to admin@petalumapeople.org or call 529-1201.

