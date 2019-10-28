Latest: Kincade fire burns homes in Shiloh Estates, grows to 66,000 acres

Here’s the latest information about the Kincade fire:

7:47 a.m.

A few homes apparently burned Sunday night in Shiloh Estates and the Kincade fire’s impact grew Sunday to Monday, now listed at more than 66,000 acres, mostly unchecked with containment still at 5 percent.

Fire also burned early Monday on Safari West and Pepperwood Preserve property in the Mark West Springs corridor and fire officials feared it could take a new direction, running up nearby Mount St. Helena in the next few days, threatening Calistoga and Middletown, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said Monday.

While Geyserville and Cloverdale remained threatened by the northern arm of the fire, that threat eased Monday morning as the wind wasn’t pushing in that direction.

Healdsburg remained threatened by fire burning across the Russian River from Fitch Mountain. And fire continued burning above Windsor neighborhoods, threatening the town of Windsor, as well as Wikiup and Larkfield communities in Santa Rosa.

“The priority is everywhere, almost,” Turbeville said.

Monday was a chance to dig in and increase containment lines, ahead of more wind due Tuesday.

“The weather is going to help us out today,” he said.

Cal Fire’s morning update included that 96 structures have been destroyed, up by two from Sunday night’s tally.

And more help continued to arrive at base camp at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, with 4,150 firefighters now on the effort. There also are 10 helicopters, 444 fire engines, 53 dozers and 30 water tenders involved.

“There will be a tremendous amount of firefighters there today,” Turbeville said.

The fire’s western flank was still holding near Highway 101 between Healdsburg and Windsor. That’s a major line for firefighters wanting to keep it from jumping the highway and taking off into western Sonoma County.

North of Santa Rosa the fire burned northwest of Franz Valley Road and had moved onto Safari West property and Pepperwood Preserve, Turbeville said. Initial information was that flames hadn’t reach buildings, although that wasn’t confirmed early Monday.

“We’re keeping it away from Mark West Springs Road,” Turbeville said.

That’s the route the Tubbs fire took two years ago to race into Santa Rosa ad burn thousands of homes.

The lull in weather means the fire wasn’t being pushed toward Santa Rosa but it could go east. Flames crossed rural Ida Clayton Road near Mount St. Helena’s western flank and fire behavior means it will want to run uphill, Turbeville said.

“When the winds surface tomorrow it could threaten Calistoga and also get close to Middletown,” he said.

7:25 a.m.

Authorities have reopened the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in northern Sonoma County near the Kincade fire, state Sen. Mike McGuire wrote on Twitter Monday morning. McGuire noted the southbound lanes of the vital north-south roadway reopened Sunday evening.

‑Bill Swindell

6:35 a.m.

Firefighters faced off with the Kincade fire on the edge of a Windsor neighborhood late Sunday into Monday and beat back the flames, holding back an arm of the huge blaze as it menaced Windsor, Wikiup and Larkfield.

The threat to the residential areas caused officials late Sunday night to issue another emergency evacuation notice for people still in the area — to get out due to the approaching fire. Dispatch reports indicated flames had gotten within 100 yards of homes on Lockwood Drive west of Shiloh Ridge in Windsor.

It was a major, but successful firefight, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine in a brief text message before going into a fire update meeting.

Crews held the fire line, said retired Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum who came out of retirement to help with the fire.

“We had that run up to Lockwood (Drive),” Crum said. “They got it tampered down. The firefighters are doing an amazing job keeping it out of the neighborhoods.”

“Other than that it was a very quiet night,” he said.

Winds should ease Monday and the Red Flag Warning was set to end at 11 a.m., indicating a possible break for firefighters on the raging Kincade fire threatening Windsor, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

An update from Cal Fire wasn’t available early Monday but as Sunday night the fire was at almost 55,000 acres and with containment just at 5 percent.

The weather break could be brief. Strong winds are due to return Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing gusts of 60-70 mph.