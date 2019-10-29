Petaluma update: Power outages, gas shortage, air quality, how to help fire evacuees

Petaluma residents Monday continued to shoulder the impacts from the Kincade fire burning in northern Sonoma County. Four emergency shelters in Petaluma remained full and thousands were still without power even as PG&E announced another possible power outage.

Meanwhile, all Petaluma schools were closed at least through Wednesday morning as air quality worsened. Petaluma gas stations saw long lines as some stations started running out of fuel.

Nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents remained evacuated under threat from the Kincade that had burned 66,000 acres and was 5% contained Monday, according to Cal Fire. About 1,700 people sought shelter in Petaluma.

Shelters with remaining capacity included New Life Christian Fellowship, 1315 Rand St., and Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd. Shelters with no capacity included the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Veterans Building, Petaluma Valley Baptist Church and Calvary Chapel.

The Mary Isaak Center, 900 Hopper St., was also open for showers, laundry, meals and phone charging. All services are free.

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced all schools in the county, including Petaluma schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Petaluma Regional Library was open and hosting family games and activities throughout the day for evacuees and residents without power.

About 8,000 Petaluma customers remained without power Monday as PG&E said it could start turning power back on later in the day. The utility also warned that another power shutoff could occur Tuesday as high winds are expected to resume.

Air quality in Petaluma deteriorated as winds brought smoke from the Kincade fire. Petaluma’s air quality index hit 160 Monday, a point where “everyone may begin to experience health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours,” according to the Bay Area Air Quality District.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

New blankets, pillows and towels are needed, according to a city update. If you can donate, drop them off at the Kenilworth Teen Center located 150 Fairgrounds Dr.

Animal supplies are needed, including leashes, harnesses, cat litter and scoopers, litter trays, crates and beds. If you can donate, take them to the Kenilworth Teen Center.

Petaluma People Services Center is coordinating volunteers and donations to assist with shelter and emergency response needs. To volunteer or offer a donation, send an email to admin@petalumapeople.org, call 529-1201 or register in person at the Kenilworth Teen Center, 150 Fairgrounds Dr.

Petaluma City Hall was closed on Monday.

Traffic signals at the following intersections are not working:

I Street/Petaluma Blvd South

Mountain View/Petaluma Blvd South

McNear/Petaluma Blvd South

D Street/Sunnyslope

Lakeville/Marina

When coming to a traffic signal that is not working, you must stop and treat it like a like a four-way stop signed intersection.