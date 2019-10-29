Latest: PG&E cuts power to 87,000 Sonoma County customers in another planned shut-off

Here’s the latest to know about the Kincade fire:

7:40 a.m.

The fire grew little overnight but now is estimated at 75,415 acres. Containment remained at 15 percent, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials listed Nov. 7 as when they expect the fire to be fully contained.

The fire has destroyed 57 homes, five businesses and 62 outbuildings, including barns and sheds. On Tuesday about 90,000 structures remained threatened, most of those homes, officials said.

While winds were due to ramp up again, the stronger winds should start in the evening and fire officials said that would help firefighters continue to build on containment lines.

More help continued to arrive during the night and Tuesday morning there were 4,548 firefighters and supervisors working with 549 engines, 42 water tenders, 27 helicopters, 86 hand crews and 66 dozers.

7:10 a.m.

PG&E started cutting power to 86,686 customers in Sonoma County on Tuesday in another round of power outages due to fire weather.

The blackouts target nearly nearly 600,000 customers in several counties, including Sonoma.

Residents whose power hadn’t yet been restored from the last shut-off likely won’t get power back until after this one, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman early Tuesday.

The latest shut-offs were due at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sonoma, Mendocino and Humboldt counties.

In Mendocino County, 38,137 customers will be left in the dark in the latest blackout and in Humboldt, 66,447 customers will lose power, according to the utility.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.