Spring Hill Middle School campus opens

Petaluma’s newest school campus has a sleek new maker studio with a 3-D printer, a culinary classroom for a farm-to-table food program and edible gardens.

About 100 adults and children gathered last Thursday on the former grounds of the Harvest Christian School on Sonoma Avenue and North Webster Street to celebrate the completion of Spring Hill School’s new middle school campus.

The eagerly-awaited campus marks the Montessori-linked school’s full transition into kindergarten through eighth grade, replete with a string of classrooms devoted to fifth through eighth grades.

“Today we celebrate the culmination of many hopes, dreams, pure hard work and determination in offering an independent school with bilingual and science middle school programs,” said Head of School Shaharazad Hamidi.

The private Spring Hill School offers a full Montessori preschool, and its kindergarten through eighth grades follow what the school calls an “independent” curriculum that draws from Montessori principles along with other learning methods. Forty middle school students and seven teachers began their school year at the new campus in August.

Along with math, science, humanities and physical education, seventh and eighth graders are also required to take Spanish, digital media literacy and a daily “advisory” period that focuses on social and emotional learning. The contemporary building includes two designated classrooms, shared among fifth through eighth grades. Neighboring rooms include a learning center/conference room, math center and idea lab/digital studio.

Director of Enrollment & Marketing Tracy Walthard said much of the push to offer seventh and eighth grades came from parents, who wanted to keep their children within the school’s tight-knit community for as long as possible.

“We had a group of fully committed parents who said ‘We’re not going to keep talking about expanding to middle school. You need to do it because we’re not leaving,’” Walthard said. “They were fully committed, but we had not yet found space or built a building.”

In order to meet parents’ demands, middle school instruction was held a block away at Hermann Son’s Hall on Western Avenue for two years, within eyesight of the permanent classrooms’ construction.

Spring Hill purchased the 2.48-acre parcel across the street from Valley Vista Elementary School in September 2016. Phase two of the construction project, currently in beginning planning stages, will transform the Petaluma Baptist Church building into an arts and public speaking space. Hamidi said she hopes to share the space with other Petaluma schools so students across the city can share in creative endeavors.

Lead middle school teacher Megan Shelton said she applied to the school four years ago with the expectation a middle school campus would soon join the school’s two other locations. Shelton teaches humanities, Spanish and manages the global outreach program, which gives students an opportunity to travel to Mexico for language and service-learning projects.

“When I saw the middle school advertised on the website, I knew I had to come here. They offer everything I was looking for,” Shelton said.

The preschool and kindergarten campus sits on Middlefield Drive between Mountain View and McNear avenues, and elementary instruction is housed on Spring Hill and Chileno Valley roads.

Tuition for middle school ranges from $18,149 a year for 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. instruction, with choices to extend to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for $21,960 and $25,585, respectively. Prices are the same for elementary instruction.

Walthard said 18% of the families with one or more children enrolled in Spring Hill School receive some form of financial aid, and that the school hopes to enroll up to 120 students at the middle school in future school years.

San Rafael-based firm DMARC Studio was contracted for architectural services, and Petaluma builder Advanced Building Solutions provided construction.

