Update: Petaluma City Schools closed all week

Here’s the latest to know about the Kincade fire:

3:00 p.m.

Petaluma City Schools announced Tuesday that all district schools will be closed through Friday. The district said they expect schools to reopen on Monday. The Old Adobe School District had not yet decided its schedule for the rest of the week.

All Sonoma County public schools were closed Monday and Tuesday, with many choosing to remain closed the rest of the week due to fires, power outages and smoke.

2:35 p.m.

Sheriff Mark Essick’s office has downgraded evacuation orders for about 2,400 more residents in the northern part of Dry Creek Valley near Lake Sonoma.

The area, where residents can now return at their own risk, includes homes west of Highway 101 and north of Mill Creek Road. Residents there are still under an evacuation warning.

The Sheriff’s Office cautioned residents that their homes may not have power or natural gas and numerous road closures remain in effect, mostly for eastbound traffic at Highway 101.

A mandatory evacuation order still is in place for residents south of Mill Creek Road, including Eastside Road and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport area.

Check tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap for more specific information about evacuation orders.

‑Will Schmitt

12:20 p.m.

Firefighting forces will stack up along Highway 101 near populated areas Tuesday to prevent any Kincade fire crossings after flames got within several hundred feet of the freeway near Windsor on Sunday, said Cal Fire division chief Jonathan Cox at a morning news conference. He noted that the fire, which has grown to about 75,000 acres or 117 square miles, previously managed to jump Highway 128 en route to Healdsburg and Windsor, even after it briefly died down.

“101 is one of our priorities to hold, and that whole area that’s populated on the 101 corridor,” Cox said. “That will be the test this evening when that wind comes through, and that’s why you’ll see a significant number of resources in place around those communities.”

Fire officials also worried that strong winds late Tuesday and early Wednesday could align with basins like the Mark West Springs area that burned in the Tubbs fire. Cox said vegetation in the area had grown back enough since October 2017 to pose a significant fire risk.

“It’s dry, there’s grass in there, some of the brush has returned, there’s timber that didn’t burn during the Tubbs fire,” Cox said. “So by all means, it has the potential to burn again. It’s thin, so it’s not going to burn like it did in 2017, but it will burn again.”

Cox also said areas east of Windsor including Faught and Shiloh Ridge roads and near Safari West were among the most vulnerable parts of the fire front. He noted that while that section of the fire may not feature high flames, hot spots could pose a problem once the winds pick up.

“It’s not like it’s high drama right now, but it’s got the potential to have a high impact,” Cox said.

11:45 a.m.

PG&E was only able to restore electricity to 12,000 of the 92,000 Sonoma County customers who lost power in PG&E’s previous outage before turning off power to about 87,000 customers in a nearly identical shut-off Tuesday morning. PG&E spokeswoman acknowledged that “a lot of customers have been without power since Saturday” and that some may have been out since last Wednesday, when PG&E initiated another, smaller outage.