Subscribe

Update: Petaluma City Schools closed all week

PRESS DEMOCRAT AND
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 29, 2019, 3:15PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Here’s the latest to know about the Kincade fire:

3:00 p.m.

Petaluma City Schools announced Tuesday that all district schools will be closed through Friday. The district said they expect schools to reopen on Monday. The Old Adobe School District had not yet decided its schedule for the rest of the week.

All Sonoma County public schools were closed Monday and Tuesday, with many choosing to remain closed the rest of the week due to fires, power outages and smoke.

2:35 p.m.

Sheriff Mark Essick’s office has downgraded evacuation orders for about 2,400 more residents in the northern part of Dry Creek Valley near Lake Sonoma.

The area, where residents can now return at their own risk, includes homes west of Highway 101 and north of Mill Creek Road. Residents there are still under an evacuation warning.

The Sheriff’s Office cautioned residents that their homes may not have power or natural gas and numerous road closures remain in effect, mostly for eastbound traffic at Highway 101.

A mandatory evacuation order still is in place for residents south of Mill Creek Road, including Eastside Road and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport area.

Check tinyurl.com/sonomacountymap for more specific information about evacuation orders.

‑Will Schmitt

12:20 p.m.

Firefighting forces will stack up along Highway 101 near populated areas Tuesday to prevent any Kincade fire crossings after flames got within several hundred feet of the freeway near Windsor on Sunday, said Cal Fire division chief Jonathan Cox at a morning news conference. He noted that the fire, which has grown to about 75,000 acres or 117 square miles, previously managed to jump Highway 128 en route to Healdsburg and Windsor, even after it briefly died down.

“101 is one of our priorities to hold, and that whole area that’s populated on the 101 corridor,” Cox said. “That will be the test this evening when that wind comes through, and that’s why you’ll see a significant number of resources in place around those communities.”

Fire officials also worried that strong winds late Tuesday and early Wednesday could align with basins like the Mark West Springs area that burned in the Tubbs fire. Cox said vegetation in the area had grown back enough since October 2017 to pose a significant fire risk.

“It’s dry, there’s grass in there, some of the brush has returned, there’s timber that didn’t burn during the Tubbs fire,” Cox said. “So by all means, it has the potential to burn again. It’s thin, so it’s not going to burn like it did in 2017, but it will burn again.”

Cox also said areas east of Windsor including Faught and Shiloh Ridge roads and near Safari West were among the most vulnerable parts of the fire front. He noted that while that section of the fire may not feature high flames, hot spots could pose a problem once the winds pick up.

“It’s not like it’s high drama right now, but it’s got the potential to have a high impact,” Cox said.

11:45 a.m.

PG&E was only able to restore electricity to 12,000 of the 92,000 Sonoma County customers who lost power in PG&E’s previous outage before turning off power to about 87,000 customers in a nearly identical shut-off Tuesday morning. PG&E spokeswoman acknowledged that “a lot of customers have been without power since Saturday” and that some may have been out since last Wednesday, when PG&E initiated another, smaller outage.

“We completely understand that a lot of customers have been without power since Saturday,” said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. “We want to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning from Tuesday morning until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the potential for the Kincade fire to spread introduces more unpredictability into who will lose power and when they’ll get it back.

About 2,300 more customers have lost power due to the fire’s progress, she said. PG&E hopes to get the all-clear for inspecting lines and equipment and eventually restoring power by midday Wednesday.

11:15 a.m.

About 100 PG&E workers have fanned out across Cloverdale to start restoring natural gas to customers in northern Sonoma County, though most of the roughly 23,000 people who lost gas service due to the Kincade fire have not seen their fuel restored.

People might smell gas when they come home due to PG&E’s restoration process, said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

“It’s a very complex process of venting the lines of all the old gas, making sure there’s no air in the line, reintroducing gas in the line, turning the gas meters back on and relighting pilot lights,” she said.

PG&E can’t turn on the gas if people aren’t home and will leave a door hanging if their knocks aren’t answered, Contreras said. She urged people not try to turn on their own gas and noted that it’s normal for PG&E to work with Cal Fire to shut down gas lines due to active fires.

‑Will Schmitt

10:45 a.m.

Massive, consecutive power shut-offs in Sonoma County, as well as mandatory evacuations in the western part of the county, have left election officials scrambling to save the small, but important Nov. 5 election.

Three fire agencies in western Sonoma County are seeking new parcel taxes to increase staffing and sustain service. The ballot measures for Gold Ridge, Graton and Occidental — all agencies that are actively fighting the Kincade fire — are asking residents to approve extra money via parcel taxes for operations.

But evacuations have delayed mail deliveries, and forced the re-location of county election offices.

“Deva has been neck deep in contingency plans,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said, referring to Deva Proto, the county’s clerk-recorder-assessor.

Early voting opened today at an unusual spot: The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, in the Chardonnay Room, to be exact.

The early voting center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to a news release from Proto, offering voting, dropping off a vote-by-mail ballot and conditional voter registration.

Dennis Rosatti was hired as the consultant for all three ballot measures, and he said he’s never seen anything like this.

“It’s a new one for me, for sure,” Rosatti said, adding that he’s had to cancel numerous events during a critical time to connect with voters.

Still, Rosatti said people are rightly focused on more important things – family heirlooms, children, pets – rather than their mail ballots.

Rosatti said firefighters in the districts feel the same.

“They’re not thinking about campaigning right now,” he said. “They’re thinking about the critical things they need to do to protect the community.”

‑ Will Schmitt

10:45 a.m.

CHP Commander Aristotle Wolfe said officers were continuing to patrol Sonoma County’s highways with “robust and normal operations” during the fire, and he asked residents to continue being safe on the roads. He noted that on his way to an Kincade fire operations briefing Tuesday morning, he pulled over a motorist who littered a cigarette while driving north on Highway 101 through Petaluma.

“This is no time to add to the problem,” said Wolfe, a longtime Petaluma resident. “Please help us subtract from it. Please work with us and show the rest of the world just how strong Sonoma County is.”

‑Will Schmitt

10:40 a.m.

Law enforcement officials stepped up road blocks throughout fire evacuation areas Monday and added more people at intersections Tuesday.

Nearly 200,000 county residents were under mandatory orders to leave home at the peak of the orders. That was dropped Monday afternoon by about 30,000 as much of the west county’s displaced residents were allowed home — albeit to homes without power amid morning temperatures that dipped into the 30s.

Before Monday, there weren’t physical restrictions for travel throughout the mandatory evacuation areas, including the west county and sections of Santa Rosa at least, unless stopped by an officer on patrol. Road blocks had gone up in areas in Geyserville, Windsor and Healdsburg as part of the initial order for residents to leave and roving officers, bolstered by National Guard troops, have been patrolling throughout the evacuation areas since the start.

But with the smaller mandatory evacuation areas Monday, roadblocks went up, restricting travel from the west county into Santa Rosa. Routes closed included Guerneville Road and some areas of River Road. Officers from Dixon, Berkeley and other out‑of‑county agencies were at their patrol cars in teams of two at each intersection along the Highway 116 route from northern Sebastopol to Forestville.

Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said the initial, massive order was too large for staffed roadblocks. “As things get smaller, we have more roadblocks. We can contain it better.”

Also, residents who’ve ignored evacuation warnings leave their homes and try to get back, they likely won’t be allowed in, he said.

A handful of people have been escorted out of such areas. At least one person was arrested Monday, suspected of being in the Geyserville evacuation zone, he said.

‑Randi Rossmann

10:10 a.m.

An additional five Santa Rosa fire engines now are operating within the city, in addition to 10 fully staffed fire stations throughout the city, due to officials concerns about the fire’s possible push toward Santa Rosa Tuesday into Wednesday.

“We’re not taking this wind event lightly,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. “We’ve seen what winds can do at fires. We’ve watched them blow across containment lines.”

The fire is burning in the hills behind Windsor, Wikup and Larkfield and could push back toward those areas later Tuesday, said Lowenthal.

About 60,000 Santa Rosa residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders. None of those orders were eased Monday for the city as they were for much of the west county.

Meanwhile a contingent of firefighters and engines Tuesday were staged at the Luther Burbank Center alongside Highway 101 in northern Santa Rosa. “They’re ready to jump north, east, south or west from that location,” said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine.

‑Randi Rossmann

9:35 a.m.

The lifting of some evacuation orders in parts of Sonoma County Monday freed up space for other evacuees still seeking shelter at area service centers. Beds were reportedly available at nine centers along the North Coast Tuesday morning, including six in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.

In Santa Rosa, the Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Street and Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road had vacancies.

The Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard, Muir Memory Care at 750 N. McDowell Boulevard, Iglesia Cristiana at 1129 Industrial Avenue #104 and Calvary Chapel at 1955 McDowell Boulevard were accepting evacuees in Petaluma.

The Napa Valley Expo at 575 3rd Street and CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 1st Street, in Napa also reported openings.

St. Mary’s Cathedal at 1111 Gough Street in San Francisco is also expected to remain open until Friday.

Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn said fewer people were coming to the shelters, especially at shelters opened after the first wave of centers had reached capacity, but warned that trend might be short-lived.

“Wind event, ultra-low humidity and cold temperatures may change that,” she said.

– Yousef Baig

9:25 a.m.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said it was unlikely he would lift any evacuation orders Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the sheriff said based on conversations with fire officials about the fire’s movement and wind, it wasn’t yet safe.

“We need your patience,” Essick said. “The danger has not passed yet.”

About 155,000 people in Sonoma County are under mandatory evacuation orders, including still for Healdsburg, Windsor, Larkfield and parts of Santa Rosa.

‑ Will Schmitt

9 a.m.

Another active front of the fire was the northeast pocket and its path over the top of The Geysers — where the fire started — into Lake County. “That’s one of the most critical areas right now. We’ve got a tremendous amount of resources up there,” said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said, who is helping direct the firefight.

The fire continued to threaten a run up Mount St. Helena, which towers over Lake and Napa counties

While some firefighters Tuesday are protecting Middletown, others were cutting more lines while an air attack was planned to heavily cover the area.

“We’re feeling good about that this morning,” Heine said of the effort in the area.

And should the northeast winds arise, the fire could turn away from the Lake County direction — easing concerns there — but then head back toward Sonoma County, he said.

‑ Randi Rossmann

8:55 a.m.

All Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport commercial flights have been canceled for Tuesday, the airport said on its website.

Alaska Airlines’ flights have been canceled through Friday, according to the company.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system said it canceled all trains Tuesday due to PG&E’s latest widespread intentional blackout.

‑ Will Schmitt

8:50 a.m.

The Mark West Springs Road area and the mountains behind Larkfield, Wikiup and Windsor continued to be a major concern Tuesday for fire officials.

Firefighters cut containment lines there Monday and through the night, aiming to keep the fire away from the 2017 Tubbs fire path into Santa Rosa.

Early Tuesday, two dozen Sonoma County firefighters were headed to the Mark West Lodge and Leslie Road to join a huge contingent of firefighters with 100 pieces of equipment aimed at filling in gaps in the line, said Santa Rosa fire Capt. Jack Thomas, who is leading the local strike team.

“We want to make sure this has a catcher’s mitt on it so it doesn’t get into the Mark West drainage,” Thomas said. “If it gets established back in that drainage it’s going to want to come all the way down that drainage and back into the city of Santa Rosa. That’s the big concern.”

The team with Thomas was from Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Sonoma Valley, Petaluma and Sonoma County fire agencies. Thomas, a veteran fire captain with a deep family history of firefighting in the county, was helping supervise the effort.

“My job today is to get people inserted into the area that needs the most attention, get to work and get that thing mopped up and close it off,” he said. Crews were going use chains saws and work alongside dozers, cutting as wide of a line as the rugged landscape would allow.

Leslie Road connects Mark West Springs and Chalk Hill roads – a crucial connecting route along the edge of the fire.

‑Randi Rossmann

8:45 a.m.

Fire crews made significant progress during the night but the success will be tested Tuesday by winds returning to the hills, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine.

“It’s all hands on deck day with the new red flag warning. It won’t be as bad as 60 mph, but enough to really do a lot of damage,” and send fire out ahead of containment lines, Heine said.

The winds were expected to be 25-30 mph in the hills with stronger gusts in the peaks and possibly no winds would be in the valleys, Heine said. “Don’t take the lack of wind on the valley floor to signify things are much better. That’s absolutely not the case.”

‑ Randi Rossmann

8:40 a.m.

Winds across the North Bay’s mountains have started to pick up this morning. A red flag warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible for valley locations this afternoon by 2 p.m. and will continue overnight, said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Strong winds in the higher elevations will be between 45 to 65 mph overnight, Tangern said, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised to see gusts at Mt. St. Helena reach 70 mph.

“The only light that’s coming out of this is that by Wednesday, winds will start to decrease, and I don’t see any offshore wind events in the near future,” Tangen said.

‑Will Schmitt

7:40 a.m.

The fire grew little overnight but now is estimated at 75,415 acres. Containment remained at 15 percent, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials listed Nov. 7 as when they expect the fire to be fully contained.

The fire has destroyed 57 homes, five businesses and 62 outbuildings, including barns and sheds. On Tuesday about 90,000 structures remained threatened, most of those homes, officials said.

While winds were due to ramp up again, the stronger winds should start in the evening and fire officials said that would help firefighters continue to build on containment lines.

More help continued to arrive during the night and Tuesday morning there were 4,548 firefighters and supervisors working with 549 engines, 42 water tenders, 27 helicopters, 86 hand crews and 66 dozers.

‑Randi Rossmann

7:10 a.m.

PG&E started cutting power to 86,686 customers in Sonoma County on Tuesday in another round of power outages due to fire weather.

The blackouts target nearly 600,000 customers in several counties, including Sonoma.

Residents whose power hadn’t yet been restored from the last shut-off likely won’t get power back until after this one, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman early Tuesday.

The latest shut-offs were due at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties. Tuesday’s outage will affect 29 counties in Northern California.

In Lake County, 37,441 customers will be left in the dark; in Napa County, 14,900 customers will be affected and in Mendocino County, 38,137 customers will be without power.

‑Randi Rossmann

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine