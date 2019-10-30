Latest: Kincade fire grows to 76,825 acres, containment doubles to 30 percent

Here’s the latest information to know about the Kincade fire:

7:30 a.m.

Growth on the Kincade fire slowed measurably overnight, with about 700 more acres burned, putting the blaze at 76,825 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The bigger growth was to containment, which jumped from 15‑ to 30 percent.

The eastern edge of the fire, near the border of Sonoma and Lake counties, was the most active overnight, Cal Fire said early Wednesday. To the north, challenges include steep terrain and narrow roads.

The Red Flag Warning will remain in place until 4 p.m.

Cal Fire also reported that more homes and other structures have burned, with 206 destroyed up from 189 reported Tuesday.

And more help continued to arrive Tuesday and as of Wednesday morning the firefight involved 5,001 people. Equipment Wednesday included 27 helicopters, 592 engines, 67 dozers and 48 water tenders.

‑ Randi Rossmann

6:55 a.m.

Gusts in the North Bay Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning peaked at 60 mph in the Healdsburg hills, 58 mph on Mount St. Helena and 54 mph on Pine Flat Road, according to the National Weather Service. But most valley locations were calm, and winds at higher elevations tapered off since midnight.

It’s still extremely dry, said meteorologist Drew Peterson, but “I would say the worst is over.”

The windy, dry conditions prompted PG&E to cut power to parts of Sonoma County four times this month, including a shut-off conducted Tuesday that affected about 87,000 customers here. The utility has said it would wait for the weather to clear before it inspects its lines and restores power.

A PG&E representative did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday asking about any changes or updates to plans to turn restore power to the North Bay.

New concerns are growing, however, about the cold weather. Temperatures plunged into the low 30s and the 20s in some parts of Sonoma County like the Sonoma Valley, Peterson said.

The red flag warning in effect since Tuesday morning expires at 4 p.m. The weather service has said it expects several days of calmer weather, though rain remains absent from the forecast.

‑Will Schmitt

6:50 a.m.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train will begin operating on a limited schedule starting Wednesday, offering free rides to help those in need of transportation during the fire.

Until Nov. 6, SMART service will be free of charge on its 34 trips a day from the Santa Rosa downtown station to downtown San Rafael and all stations in between.

Southbound service begins at 4:31 a.m. out of Santa Rosa and northbound service begins 5:59 a.m. out of San Rafael.

Because of power outages and losed railroad crossings in northern Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County airport and north Santa Rosa will remain closed until further notice.

Because conditions can change, SMART advises checking its website before traveling: www.SonomaMarinTrain.org.

‑Lori A. Carter

6:35 a.m.

The Kincade fire made no major push during the night and one fire official Wednesday said the threat to Wikiup and Larkfield in northern Santa Rosa now is minimal.

While there were a few flare ups and hotspots that needed attention from firefighters, the night was relatively quiet, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine.

“There was nothing major, no issues out of the Mark West area,” Heine said.

A backfire lit in the Mark West Springs area late Tuesday afternoon was key to help defend the area, Heine said. “That put a good perimeter for that piece of the fire. It took a lot of the threat for Larkfield and Wikiup out of the picture.”

The overnight effort caught a break as gusting northeast winds peaked early and then diminished through the night toward dawn.

“It was fortunate that the wind event that came through yesterday decreased as went through the night,” said Chris Harvey, a Sacramento firefighter working as a Cal Fire public information officer.

“According to the National Weather Service it looks like the next 10 days the wind is going to be significantly lower. Unfortunately there is no precipitation in the forecast.”

Cal Fire was expected to put out new statistics, including the size of the fire, after a 7 a.m. briefing.

‑Randi Rossmann