Frost advisory issued as parts of county dip below freezing; more cold weather ahead

Winds gusted during the night but tapered off as dawn approached, leaving behind calmer days ahead and bitterly cold mornings, according to weather forecasts.

Gusts in the North Bay from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning peaked at 60 mph in the Healdsburg hills, 58 mph on Mount. St. Helena and 54 mph on Pine Flat Road, according to the National Weather Service. But most valley locations were calm, and winds at higher elevations tapered off since midnight.

It’s still extremely dry, said meteorologist Drew Peterson, but “I would say the worst is over.”

That’s good news for firefighters who have been battling the 76,000-acre Kincade fire, which has burned dozens of homes and threatened tens of thousands more in northeast Sonoma County.

“The fact that they were able to hold the line there at Windsor and Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, that was just incredible considering the conditions,” Peterson said.

The windy, dry conditions prompted PG&E to cut the power to parts of Sonoma County four times this month, including a shut-off conducted Tuesday that affected about 87,000 customers here. The utility has said it would wait for the weather to clear before it inspects its lines and restores power.

A PG&E representative early Wednesday did not immediately return a phone call asking for any changes or updates to plans to turn restore power to the North Bay.

New concerns are growing, however, about the cold weather. Temperatures plunged into the low 30s throughout Sonoma County and in some areas, like Sonoma Valley, it dipped into the 20s, Peterson said.

The cold temperatures were particularly concerning given the widespread power outage and the roughly 150,000 county residents under evacuation orders due to the fire, prompting some people to sleep in their cars or in homes with no electricity — and in some cases, no natural gas. PG&E cut gas to up to 23,000 Sonoma County customers, due to their homes’ proximity to the fire.

It will be even colder Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Peterson said. A frost advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday in the North Bay’s interior valleys.

The red flag warning in effect since Tuesday morning expires at 4 p.m. The weather service has said it expects several days of calmer weather, though rain remains absent from the forecast.