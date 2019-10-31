Petaluma reprised role as fire sanctuary

For the second time in a little over two years, Petaluma’s charming streets and bucolic hills have again become surreal backdrops to scenes of evacuation, displacement and wildfire response.

Two years after the 2017 firestorm that left an indelible mark on the region, the Kincade fire burning in northern Sonoma County has been a disturbing deja-vu, blanketing the North Bay with smoke as it threatened the homes and livelihoods of a community still healing and rebuilding.

“Sonoma has collected a lot of scars,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “This event has just added even more.”

Once again, Petaluma was transformed into a refuge, welcoming hundreds forced from their homes in the largest mass evacuation in the county’s history. This time, the city also dealt with its own crisis — a PG&E public safety power shutoff cut electricity to about 8,000 Petaluma residents and businesses.

“Sunday was probably the busiest I have ever seen in the city of Petaluma,” Flynn said.

Between 1,700 and 1,800 evacuees had flocked to Petaluma by Sunday evening, spurred by early morning mandatory evacuation orders that swept through the county, from Guerneville and Jenner down to Bodega Bay, Sebastopol and northern Santa Rosa. In all, nearly 200,000 people were told to leave their homes.

The wildfire sparked Oct. 23 about 9:20 p.m. in northeastern Sonoma County in the area of the Geysers geothermal field, exploding to 10,000 acres by sunrise. As of Wednesday morning, nearly a week since it began, the Kincade fire had consumed more than 76,000 acres.

Sonoma County’s Emergency Operations Center said eight shelters across Petaluma were providing services to more than 1,000 evacuees by Tuesday night. Flynn said nearly 1,200 evacuees remained in the city following the lifting of some mandatory evacuation areas Monday and Tuesday affecting more than 30,000 residents.

Activity centered around the city’s main emergency shelters at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Community Center and the Veterans Building. Several churches also sheltered evacuees, including New Life Christian Fellowship, Calvary Chapel and Petaluma Valley Baptist.

Packed shelters

The city’s largest shelter, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on East Washington Street, opened its doors in partnership with the Red Cross about 5 p.m. Saturday. As the night wore into early Sunday morning, law enforcement officials ordered additional mandatory evacuations, more than doubling the number of people affected.

At the fairground field, people who lived as much as an hour from one another slept in cars and tents mere yards apart, forced together by expansive evacuations.

Jeanette Piceno, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Bodega Bay, was surprised when she heard her seaside town was being evacuated. On the advice of her landlord, Piceno and friends left Bodega Bay at 7 a.m. Sunday, headed indeterminately south.

“We were going in circles until we found this place,” Piceno said. “We went to San Francisco and then from San Francisco we came through here and saw all these people.”

By the time they began unpacking their camping gear a little after 3 p.m. Sunday, she said the field was full of cars and tents.

“This is my first time having to do this, I was scared and panicking,” Piceno said Monday morning as her friends tidied up their tent. “I’m pregnant, so it was even more scary for me.”