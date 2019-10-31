Subscribe

Petaluma reprised role as fire sanctuary

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 31, 2019, 9:11AM
For the second time in a little over two years, Petaluma’s charming streets and bucolic hills have again become surreal backdrops to scenes of evacuation, displacement and wildfire response.

Two years after the 2017 firestorm that left an indelible mark on the region, the Kincade fire burning in northern Sonoma County has been a disturbing deja-vu, blanketing the North Bay with smoke as it threatened the homes and livelihoods of a community still healing and rebuilding.

“Sonoma has collected a lot of scars,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn. “This event has just added even more.”

Once again, Petaluma was transformed into a refuge, welcoming hundreds forced from their homes in the largest mass evacuation in the county’s history. This time, the city also dealt with its own crisis — a PG&E public safety power shutoff cut electricity to about 8,000 Petaluma residents and businesses.

“Sunday was probably the busiest I have ever seen in the city of Petaluma,” Flynn said.

Between 1,700 and 1,800 evacuees had flocked to Petaluma by Sunday evening, spurred by early morning mandatory evacuation orders that swept through the county, from Guerneville and Jenner down to Bodega Bay, Sebastopol and northern Santa Rosa. In all, nearly 200,000 people were told to leave their homes.

The wildfire sparked Oct. 23 about 9:20 p.m. in northeastern Sonoma County in the area of the Geysers geothermal field, exploding to 10,000 acres by sunrise. As of Wednesday morning, nearly a week since it began, the Kincade fire had consumed more than 76,000 acres.

Sonoma County’s Emergency Operations Center said eight shelters across Petaluma were providing services to more than 1,000 evacuees by Tuesday night. Flynn said nearly 1,200 evacuees remained in the city following the lifting of some mandatory evacuation areas Monday and Tuesday affecting more than 30,000 residents.

Activity centered around the city’s main emergency shelters at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma Community Center and the Veterans Building. Several churches also sheltered evacuees, including New Life Christian Fellowship, Calvary Chapel and Petaluma Valley Baptist.

Packed shelters

The city’s largest shelter, at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on East Washington Street, opened its doors in partnership with the Red Cross about 5 p.m. Saturday. As the night wore into early Sunday morning, law enforcement officials ordered additional mandatory evacuations, more than doubling the number of people affected.

At the fairground field, people who lived as much as an hour from one another slept in cars and tents mere yards apart, forced together by expansive evacuations.

Jeanette Piceno, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Bodega Bay, was surprised when she heard her seaside town was being evacuated. On the advice of her landlord, Piceno and friends left Bodega Bay at 7 a.m. Sunday, headed indeterminately south.

“We were going in circles until we found this place,” Piceno said. “We went to San Francisco and then from San Francisco we came through here and saw all these people.”

By the time they began unpacking their camping gear a little after 3 p.m. Sunday, she said the field was full of cars and tents.

“This is my first time having to do this, I was scared and panicking,” Piceno said Monday morning as her friends tidied up their tent. “I’m pregnant, so it was even more scary for me.”

The shelter at the fairgrounds can accommodate up to 305 people, and has slept between 259 and 273 people since it opened Saturday evening. Some evacuees chose to sleep in their cars or tents, preferring the privacy and quiet compared to the hall lined with cots.

Healdsburg resident Luis Balderas said Monday he and his family are feeling the effects of two nights of disrupted sleep on the shelter’s cots. Balderas, his brother Bladimir, mother Aleli and father Luis Cid, arrived Saturday night, among the first wave of evacuations.

Balderas, an emergency room technician, joined his family at the shelter Saturday night after he and his colleagues spent several hours evacuating the Healdsburg hospital.

Despite the difficulty, the family said they feel lucky to have places to sleep inside, and echo other evacuees in praising the support they’ve received from staff and volunteers at the shelter.

“It’s hard though,” Aleli said. “We’re nervous all day, unsure about what’s going to happen.”

Unlike Piceno and the Balderas family, reeling from their first evacuation experiences, a nearby family counted this one as their third in two years.

Colleen Murray said their Fountaingrove home burned in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

“We lost everything,” she said.

The family of six kids, two dogs and a cat found a home to purchase last fall in Guerneville after an exhausting year-long search. Just a few months after settling into their new home, the Russian River floods in February forced the family to flee yet again.

“The kids keep asking me if we’ll have to move again, if this kind of thing will happen every year,” Murray said. “We’ve only been in California for three years now, we thought we would have to worry about earthquakes, not this.”

The family slept in their 12-seat Nissan Envy amid overnight temperatures that dipped into the mid-30s Saturday and Sunday. On Monday morning, the kids ran around the field while a radio sat in a foldable chair, providing Murray with fire updates. “I’m more worried about my work in Santa Rosa,” she said. “If my work burns I won’t have a job. We already lost everything sentimental, so if we lose our house again, it doesn’t really matter.”

Coping without power

As a preemptive measure ahead of strong winds over the weekend, PG&E cut power to nearly 1 million customers in northern California, including 8,000 mostly west Petaluma residents and businesses. The power went out Saturday evening and was fully restored by Monday night. A second power outage on Monday and Tuesday did not include Petaluma.

Downtown Petaluma restaurants Sunday morning experienced long lines as residents without power and evacuees in town sought respite. Restaurants without power along Petaluma Boulevard South, though, missed out on the brunch rush.

At Sax’s Joint, Kim Saxelby hung a sign out front that said “closed no power.”

“We’re normally packed for brunch,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a generator and reopen on Monday.”

Evacuations created a major traffic jam on southbound Highway 101 through Petaluma over the weekend and into Monday. By Monday afternoon, Petaluma gas stations experienced long lines and some stations ran out of fuel.

Meanwhile, shifting winds carried smoke from the Kincade fire into Petaluma, creating “unhealthy” air quality, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. All Petaluma area schools canceled classes for the week of Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 due to the air quality, power outages and impacts of the disaster relief effort.

Marshaling volunteers

Petaluma People Services Center took the lead managing donations and coordinating the volunteer effort for the city’s shelters.

Executive Director Elece Hempel said she has received more than 500 volunteer applications, and said donations are pouring in to the drop-off location at the Kenilworth Teen Center on 150 Fairgrounds Dr., next to the library.

As evacuation orders remain, Hempel said evacuees are settling in and no longer need items such as blankets and pillows. She strongly advised those interested in donating to check their website, petalumapeople.org, for up-to-date donation needs.

Hempel said the one drop-off location ensures shelters can focus on caring for evacuees.

“These individuals are very fragile,” Hempel said. “So we’re doing our best to protect their privacy, which is another reason why we have a single drop-off location outside the fairgrounds shelter.”

Cynthia Shaw, Chief Communications Director for the Red Cross in Northern California, said nearly 70% of the volunteers working at the fairgrounds shelter are either Petaluma or Sonoma County residents, including those that have been evacuated themselves.

“It’s been a full city effort, from city council to staff, to our nonprofits, businesses and volunteers,” Flynn said. “It’s just what we do here in Petaluma, everybody has been opening their doors and hearts to neighbors in need. I couldn’t be more proud of our community.”

(Matt Brown contributed to this report. Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com.)

