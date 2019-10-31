Petaluma Library an oasis for evacuees

As Petaluma swelled with evacuees from the Kincade fire and local residents lost power in the public safety shutoff, The Petaluma Regional Library became a haven for families seeking a distraction from the chaos.

“A lot of people are really focused on getting their devices charged,” said Lana Aldawan, division manager of public services for the Sonoma County Library. “People immediately headed to our public computers and charging stations, so they can chat with loved ones, get forecasts on the fire, information on county resources, or evacuations.”

The library welcomed larger-than-usual crowds Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., providing charging stations, story times and family games. Sonoma County Library staff opened the Rohnert Park-Cotati location on Monday as well, citing evacuations and air quality concerns that closed the remaining 12 branches across the county.

Aldawan said library officials calculated more than 2,000 people visited the Rohnert Park and Petaluma branches combined, about double the average number of visitors.

The Wood family from Rincon Valley in Santa Rosa came to the library so their two young daughters, Karine, 9 and Kollette, 6, could do some reading despite their schools’ closure.

“We live in Rincon Valley, in Santa Rosa,” said mom Robyn Tubiolo-Wood. “This will be our second fire, we were evacuated from the Tubbs fire too.”

As the girls busied themselves reading and flipping through pages of a coloring book, Tubiolo-Woods said this time felt different than the last evacuation.

“This time, there’s a little more calm because for the last two years we’ve been thinking about this happening again every day,” she said.

Husband Brian Wood said although they’ve been staying with friends in East Petaluma, where they luckily have power, he and his wife wanted to give their daughters an environment that felt familiar.

“It’s kinda scary for me,” said six-year-old Kollette. “Because I don’t want our house to burn down.”

Providing a comforting oasis is perhaps what libraries do best.

“While our staff and our communities have been impacted by these unprecedented fires, we also know that our patrons need our services,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond. “Our staff is eager to do what librarians do best, to help people understand and cope with a complex world.”

