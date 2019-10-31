Petaluma firefighters on frontlines of Kincade fire

Petaluma Fire Department has had two engines and 10 personnel fighting the Kincade fire in northern Sonoma County, part of a 5,000-firefighter effort since the blaze began Oct. 23.

Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District deployed four engine companies with 12 firefighters during height of the fire, and brought two home on Wednesday.

“Basically, from the beginning, the Petaluma Fire Department came back to work and have just stayed at work,” said Petaluma Battalion Chief Mike Medeiros. Out of the nearly 60 fire personnel, Medeiros said all save for a few on sick leave or vacation have been pulling double-duty to both serve the needs of Petaluma and assist in countywide efforts.

The city’s airport, meanwhile, has become a hub of activity for PG&E inspection helicopters.

Petaluma Fire sent its equipment out as the city’s roughly 60 fire personnel also handled various EMS calls and protected the city during power outages in the past week, City Manager Peggy Flynn said.

“We’ve got some tired folks,” she said. “Our staffing has been hamstrung since the recession, and it’s been our new normal for awhile now. It’s not up to snuff and this obviously taxes our resources, but that’s what first responders do.”

The Petaluma Municipal Airport has been busy since Monday, hosting 11 utility helicopters, Airport Manager Joshua McKeighan said in an email. PG&E uses helicopters to inspect remote power lines for damage after a wind event.

“The tiny airport terminal building has been the place they hold their morning briefing,” McKeighan said. “Small airports can be vital to isolated communities during disasters.”