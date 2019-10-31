Petaluma Halloween events planned

A desire “to bring a sense of normal to our children” inspired Jessica Marcy and the Petaluma Mothers’ Club to take on an evening of indoor Halloween fun at the Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country.

The trick-or-treating at the hotel happens from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Marcy said people interested in donating candy or costumes, or in volunteering to help, can email her at vp@petalumamothersclub.org.

Star Staffing is also coordinating a local business park trick-or-treating event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Twenty companies are participating. Stop by the Star Staffing office at 3820 Cypress Dr., Ste. 1 to pick up a map. There will be goodie bags, candy, and face painters.

Also in Petaluma, the city’s Downtown Merchants Association intends to go ahead with its Halloween Trick or Treat Trail. Dozens of downtown merchants will dole treats to kids 12 and younger from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.

At the Seed Bank on Petaluma Boulevard North, children can expect packs of seeds.

Said manager Ellyn Mavalwalla, “It’s wonderful to hear kids ask for broccoli or kale, and not be disappointed that we don’t give out candy.”

And the Petaluma Library is hosting a trick-or-treat event Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Join the library staff for a not-so-spooky Halloween event featuring stories, songs and silliness.