Welcome back: Most of the 190,000 fire evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of Windsor, Geyserville, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa’s 60,000 residents that were ordered to leave due to Kincade fire threats are permitted to return home Wednesday after the widespread evacuation that included more than a third of Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick lifted the mandatory evacuation as of 2 p.m. and it includes the large majority of the 190,000 residents that were forced to flee the blaze. Only those who live close to the fire are not allowed to go back home.

Just three days after firefighters battled to keep flames from entering the northeastern part of the city, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli was among a crowd of town staffers and elected leaders who stood at the central Windsor off-ramp with a banner welcoming residents home after a forced evacuation that began Saturday morning.

Foppoli said he could not confirm that the evacuation would be lifted, “I can tell you that I’m standing here with town ramp and a bunch of other people with a giant welcome home sign.”

Essick cautioned that while it was his priority to get people back home, “it’s also my priority to keep you safe, and we’re not going to let you go back to areas that are still a danger.”

A small number of county residents who live in the northeastern section of the county closest to the wildfire which that has burned 76,825 acres have not been cleared to return home.

But after crews doubled containment of the blaze to 30 percent overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and the last of the strong winds die down, it becomes more likely that some neighborhoods may be opened to repopulation.

“I can tell you that we’re working on it,” sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said. “It’s obviously a pretty big priority to get people back into their homes.”

Nothing has been determined yet, but Chris Godley, county director of emergency management, said deliberations were ongoing to determine if it was safe to allow people back into some areas given improved firefighting conditions. “They’re only discussions at this point, and they’re going to be dong some analysis this afternoon to determine if it’s safe,” he said.

About 185,000 people — more than a third of the county population — was under mandatory evacuation at the height of the threat, as historic, gusting winds bore down on the uncontrolled wildfire over the weekend, raising fears it could sweep through Healdsburg or Windsor, or cross Highway 101 into fuel-dense west Sonoma County. But as the threat passed and the worst-case scenario failed to occur, public safety officials were able to downgrade some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings Monday, allowing repopulation of coastal west county, the lower Russian River area and Sebastopol south to the Sonoma County line, affecting about 30,000 residents.

Another 2,400 or so people were let back into the Dry Creek Valley on Tuesday.

Those 32,418 or so people remain under evacuation warning.

Godley said future decisions about lifting mandatory evacuation orders would depend on a variety of public safety factors, including fire risk, down trees and power lines, power supply in the area and emergency communication, and public safety presence.