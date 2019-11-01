Kincade fire now 68% contained

For the first time since the Kincade fire started eight days ago, it didn’t grow during the night and firefighters gained slightly on containment, now at 68 percent, according to Cal Fire early Friday.

The fire remained at 77,758 acres. Fire officials Friday said the calm weather again helped with progress during the night

“I think you’ll see that number go up steadily over the next few days,” said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine Friday.

The remaining area not encircled is mainly in difficult terrain along the fire’s northeast side.

“Most of the whole west side to the east is all real cold and looking really good,” Heine said. “There is still work to do on the east side, in the hills above Middletown… in the very rugged area through the Geysers geothermal property. It’s really hard territory for the crews to get in.”

The number of homes and other structures burned remained the same overnight, at 349 structures destroyed.

With the progress on this fire and growing needs elsewhere, some 700 firefighters were released from the Kincade Thursday into Friday to head home or help on fires burning at the southern end of the state. That leaves about 4,300 still on duty for this fire.

“We want to get them back into the mutual aid system,” Heine said.

The chief expected officials in Southern California would be seeking a strike team from Sonoma County. But the needs here remained the priority, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.