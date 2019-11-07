Subscribe

Police log Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 7, 2019, 9:43AM

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

8:02 p.m.: Daniel N. Avalos, 53, of Petaluma, was cited on N. McDowell for misdemeanor violation of probation.

Thursday, Oct. 31

12:44 a.m.: Anna M. Holst, 75, of Reno, Nevada, was arrested on Petaluma Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:35 p.m.: Shanti M. Singh, 54, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard, was arrested for posession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

11:35 p.m.: Jadon Bosarage, 19, of Petaluma, was cited on Ely Boulevard for midemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

Friday, Nov. 1

6:11 p.m.: Jessica Torres, 25, of Paramount, California, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for burglary and fraud, both felonies.

Saturday, Nov. 2

9:53 a.m.: Laurie A. Jessup, 55, of Petaluma, was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sunday, Nov. 3

10:30 a.m.: Kelly R. Whittaker, 57, of Petaluma, was arrested on Hopper Street for trespassing.

2:11 p.m.: Marvin Tellon-Agular, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for felony assualt with injury.

9:03 p.m.: Patrick J. Kubley, 44, of Petaluma, was arrested on Bixby Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:15 p.m.: Biran J. Alander, 37. of Petaluma, was arrested on Cerro Sonoma Circle for assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Monday, Nov. 4

10:17 a.m.: Anderson O. Hernandez, 32, and Juan R. Nunez-Alvarado,30, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on S. McDowell Boulevard on numerous felony counts. Hernandez was arrested for passing a fictitious check and unauthorized posession of personal information. Nunez-Alvarado was arrested for burglary, forgery, passing fictitious checks, and unauthorized posession of personal information.

1:28 p.m.: Brittany M. Nallfried, 28, of Petaluma, was arrested on N. McDowell Boulevard for posession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and causing harm to an elder dependant, all misdemeanors.

2:57 p.m.: Jescocimo V. Rilles, 54, or Richmond, was arrested on Ke4nilworth Drive, for misdemeanor shoplifting and a felony bench-warrant.

5:54 p.m.: Robert B. Sommer, 59, a transient, was arrested on E. Washngton Street, for misdemeanor trespassing and felony violation of parole.

6:19 p.m.: Christopher J. Stackpole, 37, of Petaluma, was arrested on Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting, posession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, all misdemeanors.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

12:43 a.m.: Robert M. Ross III, 23, and Thea V. Barton-Bullen, 50, both described as transients, were arrested on Hopper Street. Ross was taken in for misdemenaor violation of a domestiv violence court order, and BArton-Bullen for domestic violence assault with injury, a felony.

7:24 p.m.: Denise Engstrom, 64, of Petaluma, was arrested on Warren Drive for felony domestic violence assault with injury.

