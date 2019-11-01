Clean skies, no strong winds but air quality still not ideal in parts of Sonoma County

After several days of unhealthy air caused by the Kincade fire, the air quality in much of Sonoma County improved Thursday to healthy levels but lingering smoke could blow south and again contaminate the air over the weekend in Santa Rosa and Windsor, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Offshore winds were pushing much of the smoke from the wildfire out over Pacific Ocean, National Weather Service forecasters said Thursday.

Satellite images over Sonoma County showed little smoke coming from the Kincade burn area in the north end of the county, said Spencer Tangen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey.

“The Kincade fire isn’t really putting off much smoke right now,” Tangen said. “I’m not seeing any real smoke plume coming out of it.”

The Bay Area air quality district on Thursday issued an advisory for smoke for the upper portion of the North Bay Friday through Sunday. The district said light winds near the fire could push some of the smoke south to Windsor, Santa Rosa and potentially northern Napa Valley.

Air quality in the North Bay through the weekend could fluctuate with unhealthy air irritating vulnerable people such as those with asthma, children, pregnant women and children, the Bay Area air quality district said.

On Thursday morning, the air quality index in Santa Rosa was 5, while in Healdsburg and Windsor the ratings were 60 and 66, respectively. The index is the rating that shows pollution levels ranging from zero to 500. Ratings from zero to 50 are considered good, 51 to 100 moderate and anything over 100 is regarded as unhealthy.

Tangen said temperatures through the weekend should hold steady in the upper 70s. Temperatures in Santa Rosa are expected to reach a high of 76 degrees Thursday, 77 on Friday and 78 on Saturday. Light winds are expected, but nothing like the 65 mph to 80 mph gusts that drove the Kincade fire for nearly a week, Tangen said.

"There are no more wind events projected for the near future," he said. "It's still going to be very dry especially in the afternoon, but winds are going to be a lot lighter. If any fires do start the rate of spread will be relatively slow."