Subscribe

Tell us: How have you helped others during the Kincade fire?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 1, 2019, 2:19PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Although the Kincade fire has disrupted lives across Sonoma County, people have rallied to take care of each other.

Businesses have donated food to first responders, local chefs have prepared meals for evacuees and residents have comforted those facing trauma and stress.

We’ve written about a few of the acts of kindness, but we want to know other ways residents have paid it forward during the Kincade fire.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, where you live, 3-4 sentences explaining what you’ve done to help and your contact information in case we need to reach you. If you took any photos while helping out, include those as well.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine