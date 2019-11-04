Fire damages vacant Petaluma home

Petaluma fire officials are investigating a structure fire in a vacant home in the 100 block of Galland Street early Saturday morning.

The fire, reported shortly after 4:30 a.m., sent firefighters from several local agencies to the house north of Washington Street. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming through the roof in the back of the house.

The fire was extinguished with two fire hoses, and firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to homes on either side of the burning structure.

The Petaluma fire marshal and officials from the city building department determined that the unoccupied home was uninhabitable as a result of fire damage, which was estimated at more than $45,000.

No civilians, firefighters or animals were injured during the fire, officials said. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Rancho Adobe Fire, Cal Fire, Lakeville Fire, Wilmar Fire and Sonoma Fire responded.