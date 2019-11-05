DUI suspect arrested after 35-mile, 2-county chase

A Washington woman who’d led CHP officers on a 35-mile pursuit from Santa Rosa into Marin County finally pulled over and was arrested with help from a police dog, CHP said Monday.

Diana Pressley, 50, of Vancouver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, evading police and resisting arrest, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Calls to law enforcement about 11:30 p.m. Saturday alerted officers of a potetial reckless driver on Highway 101, headed from Mendocino County into Sonoma County, deRutte said. Officers spotted the southbound blue1997 Mercury Sable sedan in Santa Rosa.

Pressley wouldn’t stop and so police started pursuing her. In Petaluma, she hit a spike strip police set on the highway in her path and two of her car tires popped.

After the long chase at speeds ranging from 25 mph to 80 mph, she pulled over in Marinwood, south of Novato. She ignored repeated commands to exit her car, as well as a projectile shot through a car window and tear gas. When officers unlocked her door and tried to pull her out, she fought, deRutte said.

Officers then sent in Koa, “their fur missile,” deRutte said in a social media post. The Novato police dog subdued the woman who was arrested, treated for bite injuries and booked into the Marin County Jail.