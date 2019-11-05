Kincade fire ‘no longer moving;’ full containment expected Thursday

Firefighters edged closer Monday to gaining full containment of the Kincade fire and authorities lifted all related evacuation orders, but PG&E still hasn’t resumed natural gas service to about 3,700 Sonoma County customers.

Cal Fire expects the largest wildfire in the county’s history, now at 82% contained, to be under control by Thursday.

Kincade ignited about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 near the Geysers geothermal plant in the county’s northern reaches and has burned 77,758 acres and destroyed 374 buildings, including 174 homes and 11 businesses. The inferno prompted an unprecedented evacuation of 186,000 county residents, more than a third of the population here. Unlike the 2017 Tubbs fire that claimed 22 lives as it burned a large swath of Santa Rosa and nearby communities, no one was killed by Kincade’s flames. Four firefighters were injured, however.

“The fire is no longer moving,” Cal Fire Battalion Capt. Marshall Turbeville said. “I would expect (containment) to continue to rise.”

Cal Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire, but Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has told state utility regulators that Kincade sparked in the vicinity of one of its transmission towers, which malfunctioned moments before the blaze ignited.

The blaze quickly spread through the Mayacamas Mountains and strong winds ushered it down the rugged terrain to the Alexander Valley vineyards that produce world-class wines. After singeing grapevines and torching some winery properties near Healdsburg, the fire made unsuccessful runs at Windsor and Santa Rosa area neighborhoods still rebuilding after getting torched two years ago during the Tubbs blaze.

Meanwhile, about 900 PG&E customers remained without electricity in the fire zone Monday, utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. These customers are still left in the dark due to damaged PG&E infrastructure. Crews have started assessing the repair needs for those customers, who are in Sonoma County as well as Middletown in Lake County and Calistoga in Napa County.

About 3,690 Sonoma County customers also remained without natural gas Monday. They are among the 24,600 customers whose gas was turned off by the utility as a fire prevention tactic. A resident must be home to allow crews inside to turn on pilot lights and deal with any repairs before gas restoration. It’s unclear when PG&E will have gas flowing to these customers.

A warming center at St. Paul’s Church, 209 Matheson Street in Healdsburg will stay open 24 hours daily until all gas customers have service restored, Contreras said.

After a week of closures because of the fire, evacuations, PG&E power outages and poor air quality due to Kincade’s smoke, all Santa Rosa schools reopened Monday morning. Most schools elsewhere in the county also reopened, but a handful in areas closest to the fire remained closed for the week, including the Geyserville Unified School District.

The Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, which had to evacuate all of its patients by Oct. 27 because of the widespread county evacuation last week, also reopened Monday.

Now that the fire is no longer spreading, firefighters are using a variety of tactics to keep it under control, Turbeville said. The area that remains the most challenging is the far east side of the fire, near Napa and Lake counties. Most of the firefighting effort is focused in thicker, vegetated areas to put out any residual burning in grass or trees that are still smoldering, Turbeville said.

Monday’s containment increase allowed more firefighters to leave, either heading home or to help fight fires burning elsewhere in California. By Monday night, 2,296 firefighters kept battling the Kincade — down from the peak of 5,245. Cal Fire also has dispatched 192 engines, 24 ater tenders, 49 hand crews, 22 bulldozers and one helicopter. In areas where the fire is no longer active, Turbeville said firefighters are mopping up and working some on the soil disruption caused by the blaze.

“It’s all kind of dirty, hard work,” Turbeville said. “The fire’s not actively spreading anymore, so we’re just making sure it’s totally out.”