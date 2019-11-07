For Petaluma businesses, power cuts mean profit loss

More than two weeks since the Kincade fire ignited near Geyserville, evacuation orders have been lifted, Petaluma emergency shelters are empty and pedestrians don light jackets instead of respirator masks.

Yet for some Petaluma businesses, wounds inflicted by the fire and PG&E power shutoff continue to burn, despite appearances of business-as-usual.

“There’s been huge impacts and we’re still being impacted,” said Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pellegrini. “It’s created a ripple effect across the whole business community.”

PG&E began turning off the lights in much of Sonoma County the afternoon of Oct. 23, several hours before the Kincade fire sparked that night. The shutoff was the largest to date in Northern California, affecting close to 1 million customers. Nearly 8,000 Petaluma account-holders, from businesses to households, were in the dark from Saturday to Monday evenings.

Although much of the east side was spared, pockets of Petaluma’s west side and portions of downtown shouldered the weight of days without power, some given mere hours of advanced warning.

Some restaurants and grocery stores were especially hard-hit, unable to serve customers or properly store large quantities of perishables and frozen foods. On the corner of Western Avenue and Liberty Street, restaurant Stockhome was forced to shutter its doors the entire weekend.

“Financially, it was pretty devastating,” Owner Andrea Sundell said. “I talked to a few local restaurateurs recently that were also shut down, and their eyes would well up talking about it.”

Along with regular business loss, Sundell said two catering events scheduled for the week were canceled. Now, she said she’s having to think about creating new revenue sources to buttress losses from outages and fires, a dystopian-sounding future that many in Northern California are beginning to confront.

Two doors down, Bagel Mill re-opened Thursday morning following regular Monday and Tuesday closures. Manager Michael Manning said the in-house bakery needed Wednesday to produce enough bagels and other food items to feed customers. He estimates they lost at least $5,000.

Next door at Petaluma Market, Manager Jamie Downing said they’re still tallying up their losses in the hope for assistance from their insurance provider. He said the store likely lost between $70,000 and $75,000 a day in revenue, not to mention the pounds of frozen food they had to toss.

“It’s not pleasant to be shut down for a few days that’s for sure,” Downing said. “But, if that’s what it takes to prevent a fire coming into Petaluma, what can we do?”

City and county officials are still in the process of assessing the power shutoff’s full impact on businesses and commerce.

While some businesses endured the weekend without power, many downtown businesses were extremely busy serving evacuees and those from Marin County searching for WiFi and power.

Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said Petaluma was, for the most part, a safe harbor.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board is working to complete initial economic impact reports on the Kincade fire and associated power shutoff, as well as the Oct. 9-11 shutoff. Their Communications Coordinator Lauren Cartwright said the board plans to present these reports by late November.

Cartwright said Moody’s Analytics estimates Sonoma County lost between $15 and $35 million per-day, however, the numbers are not yet finalized. The rough estimation references a 2011 power outage in San Diego and a FEMA study.