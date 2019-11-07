Subscribe

For Petaluma businesses, power cuts mean profit loss

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 7, 2019, 9:19AM
More than two weeks since the Kincade fire ignited near Geyserville, evacuation orders have been lifted, Petaluma emergency shelters are empty and pedestrians don light jackets instead of respirator masks.

Yet for some Petaluma businesses, wounds inflicted by the fire and PG&E power shutoff continue to burn, despite appearances of business-as-usual.

“There’s been huge impacts and we’re still being impacted,” said Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Onita Pellegrini. “It’s created a ripple effect across the whole business community.”

PG&E began turning off the lights in much of Sonoma County the afternoon of Oct. 23, several hours before the Kincade fire sparked that night. The shutoff was the largest to date in Northern California, affecting close to 1 million customers. Nearly 8,000 Petaluma account-holders, from businesses to households, were in the dark from Saturday to Monday evenings.

Although much of the east side was spared, pockets of Petaluma’s west side and portions of downtown shouldered the weight of days without power, some given mere hours of advanced warning.

Some restaurants and grocery stores were especially hard-hit, unable to serve customers or properly store large quantities of perishables and frozen foods. On the corner of Western Avenue and Liberty Street, restaurant Stockhome was forced to shutter its doors the entire weekend.

“Financially, it was pretty devastating,” Owner Andrea Sundell said. “I talked to a few local restaurateurs recently that were also shut down, and their eyes would well up talking about it.”

Along with regular business loss, Sundell said two catering events scheduled for the week were canceled. Now, she said she’s having to think about creating new revenue sources to buttress losses from outages and fires, a dystopian-sounding future that many in Northern California are beginning to confront.

Two doors down, Bagel Mill re-opened Thursday morning following regular Monday and Tuesday closures. Manager Michael Manning said the in-house bakery needed Wednesday to produce enough bagels and other food items to feed customers. He estimates they lost at least $5,000.

Next door at Petaluma Market, Manager Jamie Downing said they’re still tallying up their losses in the hope for assistance from their insurance provider. He said the store likely lost between $70,000 and $75,000 a day in revenue, not to mention the pounds of frozen food they had to toss.

“It’s not pleasant to be shut down for a few days that’s for sure,” Downing said. “But, if that’s what it takes to prevent a fire coming into Petaluma, what can we do?”

City and county officials are still in the process of assessing the power shutoff’s full impact on businesses and commerce.

While some businesses endured the weekend without power, many downtown businesses were extremely busy serving evacuees and those from Marin County searching for WiFi and power.

Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde said Petaluma was, for the most part, a safe harbor.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board is working to complete initial economic impact reports on the Kincade fire and associated power shutoff, as well as the Oct. 9-11 shutoff. Their Communications Coordinator Lauren Cartwright said the board plans to present these reports by late November.

Cartwright said Moody’s Analytics estimates Sonoma County lost between $15 and $35 million per-day, however, the numbers are not yet finalized. The rough estimation references a 2011 power outage in San Diego and a FEMA study.

“Honestly, I think that number is a little conservative,” Cartwright said of Moody’s rough estimate. “But I know it’ll definitely be in the millions.”

For multiple businesses, including a few food establishments lining Petaluma Boulevard South, loss of power was made all the more difficult by conflicting information and delayed warnings.

“My boss kept punching in our address on the PG&E map Friday and early Saturday, and it kept coming up as ‘not affected,’ then we get this call from PG&E saying it’s about to go out,” said Manager of Charley’s Wine Country Deli Zina Lufrano.

Employees spent the rest of the day trying to salvage anything they could before their refrigerators cut out at about 8 p.m. She estimates they lost at least $4,000.

“We’re a Mom and Pop, this hurts us big,” Lufrano said. “It’s going to be rough for the next couple of weeks.”

In some parts of the city, businesses forced to shut down for days sat opposite or beside businesses whose power was never touched. Some were only alerted that their power was about to go out by neighboring businesses, never receiving a call from PG&E.

In response to questions about why the shutoff affected parts of the city in a patchwork, PG&E spokesperson Jennifer Robison said in an email, “any areas that remained energized during our safety shutoffs were not served by lines affected by the PSPS (public safety power shutoff) events.”

Looking forward, Robison said each shutoff event is unique, and PG&E is unable to draw conclusions about what areas may be affected in future shutoffs.

Farther down the boulevard at Sax’s Joint, doors were also closed over the normally-profitable weekend. Server Elena Juarez said they were able to open up with limited service Monday, but staff was overwhelmed by the crowds of evacuees yearning for comfort food.

For some tourism-associated businesses, such as winery Barber Cellars, the latest fire and accompanying power outage is another successive blow. Although the tasting room in Hotel Petaluma on Washington Street remained open and powered amidst the shutoff, owner Michael Barber said his business suffered nonetheless.

The fall fires and now accompanying public safety shutoffs are discouraging tourists as more people associate Sonoma’s wine country with scenes of disaster, Barber said. He pointed to recent cancellations of weddings and wine tastings scheduled as much as a year in the future.

Ten of the 20 most destructive California wildfires occurred in the last four years, nine of which ignited in the fall months. Lauren Cartwright of Sonoma Economic Development Board said she’s expecting to see a shift in when people visit Wine Country as a result.

“It’s devastating to start over after this kind of thing because I felt like we were just starting to recover after 2017,” Barber said. “But all we can do is try to project the message that we and Petaluma are still open for business, and that this is still one of the best places in the world.”

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com.)

