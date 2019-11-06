THE CHALKBOARD: Egg Bowl not the only football in town

On Saturday, the Petaluma High Trojans and the Casa Grande Gauchos battled it out on the football field during the always popular Egg Bowl match-up. The highlight of the game was the touchdown by PHS team water boy and longtime mega Trojan fan, Aidan Spillane. Spillane, who was born with a form of cerebral palsy, suited up for the first time and used his minutes on the field to provide us all with an inspiring moment, with all the players on both sides demonstrating incredible sportsmanship for all to witness. Congratulations to all the players, coaches and fans for being part of such a wonderful moment in local high school sports.

Last week, Harvest Christian School played its final flag football game of the season against Cinnabar Elementary School. This season, 18 Harvest students from grades four through six competed against several other Petaluma school teams at various school fields in the area. Harvest’s team was coached by volunteer parent Todd Meese and assisted by Principal Jonathan Wraith. The team practiced and played games throughout October and completed their last game with a 3-3 tie. The team celebrated the end of the season and its achievements with an ice cream sundae party and awards ceremony. “This season of flag football has been a great opportunity for Harvest students to play organized sports,” said Mr. Wraith. “Our players were excited to be able to interact with students from other schools and learn about teamwork and develop new skills. We’re looking forward to another season next fall.” Congratulations to all the students from our local schools who participated in this intramural program.

LumaCon is Coming! The LumaCon Fan Fiction and Short Story writing contest submission window is open now through Dec. 12. There are two divisions for entries: 14 to 18 years old, and 13 and under. All entries need to be appropriate in content, no plagiarism, and only one entry per student. Prizes are gift cards, books and more according to local teacher Mike Watt. Watt encourages all who are aspiring writers or have a story to tell to enter LumaCon’s writing contest. Go to lumacon.net and click on the contest’s logo to find out the details.

The Future Farmers of America welcomed six students from Petaluma to its National Convention in Indianapolis this past week. Members who attended the convention included Samantha Gambonini, Olivia Poncia, Rachel Spaletta, Audrey Arntz, Dena Tunzi and Emma Diaz. While at the convention, the students participated in agribusiness educational tours to RDM Aquaculture which is an inland shrimp and oyster farm, Crossroads Genetics which offered an inside look at swine genetics and the National FFA Center where students learned more about the history and evolution of FFA which was started in 1928. Students were chaperoned on the trip by Kim Arntz, Petaluma High School FFA Advisor. FFA is a national organization of 700,170 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. The organization has 8,612 local chapters located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Local, state and national activities and award programs provide opportunities for students to apply knowledge and skills learned in the classroom. Tunzi and Arntz received their American FFA Degrees. The American FFA Degree is awarded to members who display the highest level of commitment to FFA, and have made significant strides in their supervised agricultural experience programs. This year, a record 4,353 American degrees were awarded to members from across the US and its territories.