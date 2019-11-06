Subscribe

THE CHALKBOARD: Egg Bowl not the only football in town

November 6, 2019, 9:35AM
Updated 42 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

On Saturday, the Petaluma High Trojans and the Casa Grande Gauchos battled it out on the football field during the always popular Egg Bowl match-up. The highlight of the game was the touchdown by PHS team water boy and longtime mega Trojan fan, Aidan Spillane. Spillane, who was born with a form of cerebral palsy, suited up for the first time and used his minutes on the field to provide us all with an inspiring moment, with all the players on both sides demonstrating incredible sportsmanship for all to witness. Congratulations to all the players, coaches and fans for being part of such a wonderful moment in local high school sports.

Last week, Harvest Christian School played its final flag football game of the season against Cinnabar Elementary School. This season, 18 Harvest students from grades four through six competed against several other Petaluma school teams at various school fields in the area. Harvest’s team was coached by volunteer parent Todd Meese and assisted by Principal Jonathan Wraith. The team practiced and played games throughout October and completed their last game with a 3-3 tie. The team celebrated the end of the season and its achievements with an ice cream sundae party and awards ceremony. “This season of flag football has been a great opportunity for Harvest students to play organized sports,” said Mr. Wraith. “Our players were excited to be able to interact with students from other schools and learn about teamwork and develop new skills. We’re looking forward to another season next fall.” Congratulations to all the students from our local schools who participated in this intramural program.

LumaCon is Coming! The LumaCon Fan Fiction and Short Story writing contest submission window is open now through Dec. 12. There are two divisions for entries: 14 to 18 years old, and 13 and under. All entries need to be appropriate in content, no plagiarism, and only one entry per student. Prizes are gift cards, books and more according to local teacher Mike Watt. Watt encourages all who are aspiring writers or have a story to tell to enter LumaCon’s writing contest. Go to lumacon.net and click on the contest’s logo to find out the details.

The Future Farmers of America welcomed six students from Petaluma to its National Convention in Indianapolis this past week. Members who attended the convention included Samantha Gambonini, Olivia Poncia, Rachel Spaletta, Audrey Arntz, Dena Tunzi and Emma Diaz. While at the convention, the students participated in agribusiness educational tours to RDM Aquaculture which is an inland shrimp and oyster farm, Crossroads Genetics which offered an inside look at swine genetics and the National FFA Center where students learned more about the history and evolution of FFA which was started in 1928. Students were chaperoned on the trip by Kim Arntz, Petaluma High School FFA Advisor. FFA is a national organization of 700,170 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. The organization has 8,612 local chapters located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Local, state and national activities and award programs provide opportunities for students to apply knowledge and skills learned in the classroom. Tunzi and Arntz received their American FFA Degrees. The American FFA Degree is awarded to members who display the highest level of commitment to FFA, and have made significant strides in their supervised agricultural experience programs. This year, a record 4,353 American degrees were awarded to members from across the US and its territories.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation is hosting its annual PEF Live Theater holiday performance on Dec. 4. The program is free to local elementary school students thanks to event partner the North Bay Association of Realtors) Petaluma Chapter. In the past, more than 800 students have enjoyed this holiday tradition performed by a professional theater group. Two performances are being offered. Each is followed by a short question-and-answer session with the stage actors. For more information, contact PEF at 778.4632).

During the recent Kincade Fire and evacuation of surrounding areas, Petaluma schools and students stepped up and helped in a variety of ways. As I said in my column last week, “Look for the helpers.” Here are some examples of our local student helpers:

Sandy Doyle at Cinnabar School shares that the third grade students in Ms. Werle’s class opened up their morning when they returned to school by talking about what they did during their week off for the fires. Werle started the conversation with her own experience. “We had friends stay at our house, a staff member who was evacuated,” she said. Doyle explained to the students she and her family hosted seven other adults, had a motorhome and six dogs running around their property while the families were evacuated. One student said she missed her friends at Cinnabar, but got to see a couple of them when they were away from their house. In the sixth grade classroom, students used class time on Monday to work on First Responder thank you cards.

San Antonio High students Nathan Eddins and Darlenne Machuca volunteered at both the New Life Church and Iglesia Cristiana SE. According to Rebecca Lofton principal at San Antonio High School/Valley Oaks School/RISE Academy, both students worked two nights 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. helping those who were relocated due to the power outages and fire.

The Petaluma Health Care District shared that one young group of artists visited a Petaluma Fire Station to present our first responders with a (nearly) life-size fire truck complete with messages of support and thanks.

(Maureen Highland is a mother and executive director for the Petaluma Educational Foundation. She can be contacted at schools@arguscourier.com)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine