Man on large tricycle killed in Petaluma crash ID’d

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 6, 2019, 8:53AM

A man who was riding a tricycle when he was killed two weeks ago after being hit by a semitruck in south Petaluma was identified Monday as an 89-year-old Petaluma man.

Valerio Estrada was struck by a semitruck about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 23 on Lakeville Street, near the In-N-Out Burger restaurant, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office and Lt. Brian Miller of the Petaluma Police Department. Estrada was killed by the impact.

Two semitrucks were stopped at a red light in front of the burger restaurant, Miller said. When the lights changed, the trucks went through the intersection and one of them struck Estrada on his tricycle. Estrada was hit by the trailer part of the semitruck, which was operated by the dairy company Clover Sonoma.

Miller said investigators still haven’t determined the cause of the crash, and are continuing to review the physical evidence and interview witnesses.

The last fatal collision in Petaluma involving a car and cyclist was in 2002, Miller said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

