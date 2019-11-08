Subscribe

SMART extends free rides, including Thanksgiving weekend

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 8, 2019, 8:53AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SMART is continuing through Friday the free rides it launched for Sonoma and Marin riders last week amid the widespread PG&E power shut-offs and the Kincade fire.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board offered its support for the plan Wednesday, while approving free rides for military veterans and all active-duty military with identification, plus their families, on Veterans Day. The commuter rail agency also will provide free service on Thanksgiving through Dec. 1 as a makeup for pulling free rides the upcoming weekend before Veterans Day.

The decision was made because of planned overnight testing between Petaluma and the Novato Hamilton station to prepare for the opening of the new downtown Novato station, scheduled to begin service by the end of the year. The weekend schedule will be expanded for north and southbound trains, with the addition of a bus bridge between the two stations Saturday and Sunday. If needed, the same schedule will go into effect for testing Nov. 15 to Nov. 18.

SMART has yet to announce an opening day for the downtown Novato station or the southern extension to Larkspur. Agency officials said they expect to pinpoint the date later this month, along with releasing an expanded weekday and weekend train schedule.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine