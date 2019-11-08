Petaluma Kmart, last one left in Sonoma County, slated to close by next February

The Petaluma Kmart store at 261 N. McDowell Blvd. is slated to close as part of the shutdown of 96 more Kmart and Sears stores nationwide.

Transformco, owner of the two retailers, announced the closings Thursday. Once the Petaluma store closes by February 2020 that will leave Sonoma County with no Kmarts.

The company opted not to rebuild the Kmart on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire in 2017.

The only Kmart that will remain open in the North Bay will be in Lakeport in Lake County.

Transformco closed the Sears store at the Santa Rosa Plaza at the end of 2018, citing the difficult environment for department stores as more shoppers opt for online purchases.

There are no traditional Sears stores left in the North Bay but there are a few of the affiliated Sears hometown stores, which are independently owned and operated.